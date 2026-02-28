Cancer survivor Ethan Hughes sparks Spokane Chiefs 5-2 win over Tri-City on “Chiefs Fight Cancer” night | WHL hockey

Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan Hughes celebrates his second period goal against the Tri-City Americans on Feb. 28, 2026 at the Arena. The Chiefs wore pink uniforms as part of "Chiefs Fight Cancer" night. Hughes beat Stage 1 kidney cancer as a 10-year-old. (Larry Brunt)

Ethan Hughes scored an insurance goal in the second period, and the Spokane Chiefs downed the rival Tri-City Americans 5-2 in a Western Hockey League U.S. Division game on Saturday.

Owen Martin had a goal and three assists for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs won their sixth in a row and are in fifth place in the Western Conference with nine regular season games to play. Sixth-place Kamloops, one point behind Spokane, beat last-place Vancouver 4-3.

As a 10-year-old, Hughes had a kidney removed and went through 11 weeks of chemotherapy to beat Stage 1 kidney cancer, so it was only appropriate that he scored on the same night the Chiefs were hosting “Hockey Fights Cancer” night and wearing custom pink uniforms.

“It’s obviously an emotional game for me,” Hughes said. “It’s a lot of fun to play for such a good cause.”

Logan Wormald and Dominik Petr added goals. Goalie Carter Esler made 22 saves for his 20th win of the season. The Chiefs outshot Tri-City 35-24.

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Hughes said. “We’ve just got to keep that going.”

Tri-City scored just 3 minutes, 13 seconds in. Savin Virk completed a give and go with Connor Dale, tipping Dale’s pass past Chiefs goalie Carter Elser on the rush for his 24th goal of the season.

But the Chiefs answered less than two minutes later. Martin’s shot from the right wing board ricocheted off goalie Xavier Wendt, but it went straight to Wormald alone in the slot, who buried the rebound past the out-of-position goalie for his 21st goal of the campaign.

Logan Wormald caught the goalie off guard 🫣@spokanechiefs pic.twitter.com/VJ6PkGtjCz — Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) March 1, 2026

The Chiefs were awarded the game’s first power play opportunity at 15:30 of the first when Ismail Abougouche was sent off for high sticking and were unable to convert. But a goal mouth scramble with eight players in the crease resulted in Petr banging in a loose puck just nine seconds after the infraction expired to put the Chiefs up 2-1.

Hughes gave the Chiefs a two-goal cushion at the 3:43 mark of the second period, taking a back-door pass from Tristen Buckley and beating Wendt glove side.

Tri-City made it a one-goal game at 6:59 of the third, with Connor Dale notching his 23rd of the season. But Gavin Burcar scored on a wraparound and Martin added his 21st goal of the season with 3:15 left to ice it.