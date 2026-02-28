Kamala Harris praises small businesses, condemns Iran bombing while in Detroit

By Kara Berg Detroit News

DETROIT – Speaking to the staff of a small business in Detroit and members of Detroit’s new mayor’s staff Saturday, former Vice President Kamala Harris was all about the “Black girl magic.”

As she entered Trap Vegan, a vegan burger and smoothie shop, those in the restaurant broke out into cheers. Harris met and hugged Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and Jasmine Royster, the owner of the business.

Harris asked Royster about her business and the challenges she has as a small business owner. Royster told her it’s difficult at times to be consistent and to keep all of her employees on the payroll. As they spoke, 8-year-old Maliyah Carter cuddled up to Harris, who had an arm around her shoulder.

Maliyah said after Harris left that “it was awesome” to be able to meet her.

Another child, 9-year-old Layla Scott, gave Harris a drawing she and her sister drew, with a portrait of Harris, an American flag, the phonetic pronunciation of Harris’ name and the letters “BGM” for Black Girl Magic, written on the top.

“Oh you put so much time into this, I can tell. Can I keep it?” Harris asked her. “It’s so thoughtful.”

Harris was in Detroit to promote her new memoir, “107 Days” to a near-capacity crowd at the Fillmore Detroit Friday. On Saturday early afternoon, she stopped to meet Sheffield and Royster before flying out of Detroit.

Moments earlier, Harris briefly spoke to media outside, condemning the U.S.’s and Israel’s strike on Iran early Saturday morning.

President Donald Trump said th e move would end a security threat to the U.S. and give Iranians a chance to get rid of their current rulers and take back control. He said the “massive” operation was intended to ensure Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and was aimed at “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

“Donald Trump has dragged us into a war the American people do not want. He has put American troops in harm’s way. I unequivocally oppose this war of choice and everyone should,” Harris said. “The bottom line, when it comes down to it, is if we want to stop Donald Trump with this random decision he has arrived at, then Congress must act and Congress must act immediately. The American people do not want our sons and daughters to go into this unauthorized war of choice.”

But inside, Harris was all smiles as she chatted, took photos and tried Trap Vegan’s killer kale smoothie. Harris thanked people for supporting Sheffield and spoke about the strength of small business owners.

“I love our small businesses. … The thing we know about our small business leaders is they’re also civic leaders,” Harris said. “Creating a beautiful place with a beautiful energy, bringing health, bringing vitality to the community. It is so important when we think about the strength of our country that we support our small businesses.”