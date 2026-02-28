Mavericks upgrade Ryan Nembhard from two-way to standard contract: Source

By Christian Clark The Athletic

The Dallas Mavericks are promoting Ryan Nembhard to a standard contract, according to a league source. The team waived veteran guard Tyus Jones to clear a roster spot for the undrafted rookie point guard.

Nembhard, 22, led the nation in assists last year as a senior at Gonzaga. The Mavericks valued his sound decision-making and signed him to a two-way deal in July.

Nembhard, who is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, has appeared in 38 games this season. He is averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 assists per game, along with 1.4 turnovers.

Nembhard scored a career-high 28 points in a Dec. 1 win over the Denver Nuggets, which was one of 17 games he has started this season. Since Christmas, Nembhard has only scored in double digits once.

The Mavericks hold a team option on Nembhard’s contract in 2026-27, which will provide the Dallas front office with flexibility as it works to revamp the team’s backcourt.

Star guard Kyrie Irving is expected to be back for Dallas next season after missing all of this year recovering from a torn left ACL.