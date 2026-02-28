Shia LaBeouf arrested again in New Orleans hours after homophobic comments

By Jami Ganz, Jager Weatherby, Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans for the second time in less than two weeks, just hours after the release of an interview in which he confessed his homophobia while discussing his first arrest.

The former Disney Channel star, 39, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center around 1:40 p.m. Saturday on a new charge of simple battery, according to online records.

It’s unclear if this was directly connected to the fight that triggered LaBeouf’s arrest earlier this month, though it comes amid reports that a new warrant had been issued related to an additional victim in that brawl.

As of Saturday evening, LaBeouf remained in custody.

Mere hours earlier, the actor appeared on Saturday’s episode of the “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan” web series, during which he reflected on what led to the chaotic encounter that landed him behind bars.

He denied having a drinking problem and instead suggested that his own “anger and ego” and homophobia played a role in his outburst.

“What kind of things set off that anger? … I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me,” he said. “When I’m standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me, touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that.”

Asked by Callaghan whether that “happen(s) a lot,” LaBeouf said: “No, it just happened one time. … That’s why I got arrested.”

The “Megalopolis” star was taken into custody on Feb. 17 and charged with two counts of simple battery after allegedly punching two people, one multiple times, outside of a bar in the city’s Faubourg Marigny neighborhood.

Witnesses said LaBeouf was thrown out of the bar for being aggressive, briefly left the area, but then returned a short time later.

Video shows him ripping off his shirt and squaring off with several passersby, who mostly appear to be trying to defuse the situation. At one point, the “Transformers” star can be seen pushing someone to the ground and punching another in the face, then shoving a third.

A bystander told People that LaBeouf was “screaming at everybody” and yelling homophobic slurs — allegations that appeared to be supported by the police report.

The actor was initially arrested and released later that day on his own recognizance. But earlier this week, New Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Simone Levine revoked his release and ordered that bail be set at $100,000.

Levine said that certain details of LaBeouf’s arrest, including the alleged homophobic comments, had not been previously provided to the court. She added that should he bond out from jail, he would need to undergo drug and alcohol treatment and participate in weekly drug testing.

LaBeouf immediately paid for his freedom, but was denied permission to leave the state, according to the Times-Picayune.

In his interview with Callaghan, LaBeouf acknowledged his behavior was “bulls–” and that he’s “wrong for touching anyone, ever.”

“(But) does that mean I gotta go to rehab again? I’m just not into it,” he said, adding that if he thought his “answers” could be found in treatment, then he’d voluntarily go.

LaBeouf is no stranger to run-ins with the law. In 2014, he was arrested for drunkenly interrupting a Broadway performance of “Cabaret.” He was detained again in 2017 for an assault in Queens, then six months later arrested for suspicion of public drunkenness in Georgia.

Just last year, he and his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs settled the 2020 lawsuit she brought against him, ending a five-year case over allegations of sexual battery, assault and emotional abuse.