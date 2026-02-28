Washington State women win back-to-back games for first time this season, beat Saint Mary’s in finale

From staff reports

PULLMAN – The Washington State women’s basketball team closed its regular season on a high note, winning consecutive games for the first time in 2025-26.

The Cougars topped Saint Mary’s 57-50 on Saturday afternoon at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (7-24, 6-12 West Coast Conference) secured the No. 9 seed for the conference tournament, which begins Thursday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas with a matchup between the Cougars and last-place Seattle U – the team WSU beat by 14 points on Thursday.

The Cougs held Saint Mary’s (15-16, 6-12) to 20 first-half points and took a nine-point lead into the break before the Gaels closed the gap in the third quarter. The teams traded the lead four times in the fourth period, but WSU closed the game on a 7-0 run over the final three minutes to separate.

WSU guard Eleonora Villa had 13 points to hit the 500-point mark this season, No. 10 in program single-season history. Center Alex Covill tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, and forward Malia Ruud chipped in 12 points.

WSU outrebounded SMC 38-29 and shot 41% from the field against 36% for the Gaels.