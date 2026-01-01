Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Jan. 1

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Thank you, S-R

I would like to close out the year by thanking The Spokesman-Review for continuing to be one of the last remaining outlets for fair and fearless reporting. It is no secret that 2025 was a dreadful year for our country in many ways – old problems worsened and new ones created. The current administration has alienated our allies and embraced our enemies, all while enriching both themselves and their billionaire sponsors.

Throughout the Spokane area, we are only just beginning to feel the effects of these damaging activities, which I hope everyone will remember as we near the 2026 election. Rep. Michael Baumgartner has been fully complicit in the lawless and reckless behavior by his GOP leadership, and has offered no challenges to devastating issues like innocent citizens being rounded up by ICE, or unindicted people being murdered off the coast of Venezuela. He has also insulated himself from his constituents, and only meets with hand-picked groups who share his views.

It has been said many times, but our present situation is not a matter of conservative vs. liberal, or Democrat vs. Republican. It is the momentous choice of either upholding our democratic republic, or allowing its degradation into authoritarian oligarchy. If you disagree with my assessment, or were unaware of some of these current circumstances, it is my sincere hope that you will research these issues for yourself, and follow the facts wherever they lead.

Best wishes to all of you in 2026, and thank you again Spokesman-Review!

John Cross

Spokane

Road closure misguided

Having just attended a meeting of stakeholders about the planned two-year closure of Spokane Falls Boulevard, I am bewildered by who is driving this idea. The reason for the closure was to replace old underground lines and beautification of the street.

Yet when I asked the gentleman giving the talk, he admitted that every street in downtown needed the same work.

Did they decide to start with the crown jewel of the city? Did they decide to start with the street that is a huge piece of Riverfront Park, Bloomsday, Hoopfest, St. Patrick’s and Martin Luther King parades, just to name a few? Did they decide to start with a program that would isolate the Opera House, Convention Center and Davenport Grand.

If we need to rebuild our sewer and water pipes, how about we start somewhere that is not the center piece of the city and practice so that when we get to Spokane Falls, we can break it down into smaller pieces and finish in less time.

Last point is the discussed presence of technology that can tunnel under streets to provide tunnels for new pipes, without having to close the street. It is not in use in big jobs right now but may be by 2030.

Come on man, Spokane Falls Boulevard has expansive sidewalks, three wide lanes, mature trees and the country’s most beautiful park. We are fine, please go beautify somewhere else.

Tim O’Doherty

Spokane