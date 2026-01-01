Prep roundup: Coaches association announces football all-state team; Central Valley girls win at GESA Shootout

From staff reports

The Washington State Football Coaches Association announced all-state teams for each of the six classifications on Thursday, and several Eastern Washington athletes received first-team recognition – including Freeman senior quarterback/linebacker Logan Schultz, who was named Class 2B state player of the year.

4A: OL Cooper Daines, sr., Mead; AP Jonah Keller, sr., Gonzaga Prep; DB Jacobe McClelland, sr., Gonzaga Prep; DB Jack Pierce, sr., Gonzaga Prep.

3A: QB Connor Collins, jr., Cheney; DL Brendan Hughes, sr., Mt. Spokane; K Tyler Bissell, sr., Central Valley.

2A: WR Erik Borg, sr., West Valley.

1A: WR Jett Winger, sr., Lakeside, DB Brock Benson, sr., Colville.

2B: POY Logan Schultz, sr., Freeman; RB Kutter Driver, jr., Newport; WR Braylon Comfort, jr., Northwest Christian; WR Daniel Smith, sr., Freeman; DL Rayben Jurgens, jr., Newport; LB Ares Swan, sr., Newport; DB Tyce Gilbert, sr., Freeman; P Levi Collier, sr., Reardan; K Alex Bowman Boast, sr., Northwest Christian.

1B: RB Kyzer Herres, sr., Pomeroy; RB Jaeger Brashears, so., Wilbur-Creston-Keller; OL Cole Snider, jr., WCK; OL Tucker Bayless, jr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; AP Lane Collier, sr., Garfield-Palouse; DPOY Max Grindy, jr., ACH; DL Ian McWalter, jr., ACH; DL Peyton Cannon, sr., Pomeroy; LB Brody Pitts, jr., ACH.

In addition, the WSFCA announced its academic all-state teams.

4A: Wren Jackson, Gonzaga Prep; Aiden James, Gonzaga Prep; Dom Kar, Mead. 3A: Beau Tampien, Mt. Spokane; Mason Stinson, Cheney; Tank Best, Cheney. 2A: Nick Elliott, North Central; Connor Dunfield, West Valley. 1A: Jett Winger, Lakeside. 2B/1B: Blake Wynecoop, Reardan; Hunter Flaa, Reardan; Levi Collier, Reardan; Bradley Martin, Newport; Aiden Kramer, Newport.

Girls basketball

Central Valley 46, Wenatchee 34: Olivia Patshkowski scored 20 points, Aspen Henry had 19 and the Bears (6-4) beat the host Panthers (1-4) at the GESA Winter Shootout. Karsyn Garcia Miller led Wenatchee with 16 points.

University 53, Eastmont 45: The Titans (5-3) topped the host Wildcats (1-6) in the GESA Winter Shootout. Details were unavailable.

Boys basketball

DeMatha (MD) 50, Gonzaga Prep 46: Ace Meeks scored 23 points and the Stags (9-2) beat the Bullpups (6-3) in the Hoop Hall West tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. Jack Pierce led G-Prep with 12 points; Ryan Carney, Carter Nilson and Dylynn Groves all added nine.

Cheney 67, Wenatchee 59: Juleon Horyst scored 22 points and the visiting Blackhawks (5-3) beat the host Panthers (1-5) at the GESA Winter Shootout. Asah Ziesler had 12 points and Kade Adderley added 11 for Cheney.