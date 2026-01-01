‘The Women’ dominates 2025 year in review lists for local readers – in more ways than one

4. "A Radical Guide for Women with ADHD: Embrace Neurodiversity, Live Boldly, and Break Through Barriers" by Michelle Frank and Sari Solden

Kristin Hannah has Spokane County readers firmly under her thumb.

For the second year in a row, the former Seattle lawyer’s Vietnam War novel “The Women” topped the list for the most circulated titles of 2025 at the Spokane Public Library and the Spokane County Library District. The fictional recounting of the conflict through the eyes of combat nurses skyrocketed up bestseller lists following its 2024 release.

“The Women” appears to have ridden that buzz to the top of library checkouts across the country once again, much to the surprise of Sheri Boggs, youth collection development librarian for the Spokane County Library District.

“I was really surprised by that,” Boggs said. “I even double checked my reports, and then I kind of looked at what some of some other library systems had, and it was way up there on theirs too.”

Year-in-review top checkout lists tend to sport several recent releases, said Spokane Public Library spokeswoman Skyler Noble. The popularity of “The Women” carrying on another year reflects that, but it also speaks to Hannah’s ability to tell a compelling story from a seldom-heard-from perspective, she said.

“Even though it’s a fiction story, I know Kristin Hannah did a ton of research to tell that story thoughtfully, with care,” Noble said.

Bucking the trend at the Spokane Public Library this year was Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” which landed in the top 10 for all titles this year. Noble said it was a delight to see the perennial favorite circulated widely, although she’s not sure what may have led regional readers to reach for it.

It’s fitting, however, because Dec. 16 marked Austen’s 250th birthday, Noble noted.

In addition to Austen, Hannah was joined by several other female authors on the top fiction lists at both major local library districts this year.

The romantasy genre continued to find favor with Spokane County readers; Rebecca Yarros’ “Onyx Storm,” part of a series about a heroine attending a war college for dragon riders,” landed in the top five for both. At the Spokane Public Library, readers also gravitated to Freida McFadden, with two of her psychological thrillers making appearances: “The Tenant” and “The Housemaid.”

The latter’s motion picture counterpart starring former Spokane County resident Sydney Sweeney just recently hit theaters, which may have helped attract attention, Noble said. McFadden’s books are fast-paced reads that keep readers hooked, and she said the sheer number of them means readers look for the next after they’ve finished one.

“She wrote three books this year alone,” Noble said.

Movie adaptations can stoke new interest in a title, much like with another top local read, “Sunrise on the Reaping” by Suzanne Collins. The fifth young adult book set in the Panem universe host to the bestselling Hunger Games series released this year, while the movie is set to hit theaters next November.

“I was kind of glad to see that, of course, since I’m the one that buys the YA here,” Boggs said. “I always like when YA has a wide readership.”

Collin’s holds a unique ability to attract both new readers and maintain the interest of the crowd of readers who grew up with the initial series, Noble added.

Boggs said she was excited to see a “quieter” story like “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt resonate with county readers. It’s a little bit goofy, she said, as it follows the friendship formed between an octopus and an aquarium cleaning lady and their pursuit to solve her son’s disappearance.

“It’s a quiet story, but I really love it,” Boggs said. “It’s kind of unexpected.”

Nonfiction readers gravitated toward titles that had local ties, as well as ways to improve their lives and their understanding of the world around them. Gregg Olson’s “Out of the Woods,” which follows the story of Shasta Groene McClain before, during and after the abduction of her and her brother Dylan by her family’s murderer, serial killer Joseph Edward Duncan III, piqued the interest of readers at the Spokane County Library District who likely remember the infamous local crime. Olson and Groene McClain held a signing for the book in August at Coeur d’Alene’s Well-Read Moose.

“The Highly Sensitive Person’s Guide to Dealing with Toxic People” and “A Radical Guide for Women with ADHD” made it onto the Spokane Public Library list, as did Shari Franke’s memoir on her upbringing in an abusive social media influencer family, “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom.”

Also on the list were more historical focuses, including the top nonfiction read, “Everything’s Tuberculosis” by John Green. The former bestselling young adult author dives into the history, science, and social impact of tuberculosis, “the world’s deadliest disease,” he argues. Noble recommended it as a well-researched, relatively quick read.

“I mean, we’ve learned about tuberculosis before, but I found it really interesting to learn how it weaved its way into the social fabric of society,” Noble said.

County readers also turned to reflective and informative nonfiction titles, like top-read “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins. The self help books encourages readers to focus on what’s in their control, like achieving their goals and finding joy, rather than the impact of others’ opinions or actions.

Boggs said “The Anxious Generation,” by Jonathan Haidt, which came in second for nonfiction county library checkouts, and fifth place “The Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, also highlight the apparent desire of readers for perspectives to help make sense of the world around them. The former explores how social media and the advent of the cell phone has impacted mental health, while the latter uses an environmental metaphor and Indigenous lens to critique capitalism, and explore the value of reciprocity in communities.

“Those two books, I think, say a lot about people kind of trying to find meaning right now, whether it’s in the natural world or through therapy or psychology,” Boggs said.

As readers prepare for another year of page turning, scrolling and listening, Boggs encouraged them to explore the titles their peers enjoyed and pushed to the top of 2025 checkouts, and, as always, reminded that the library district is there to assist.

For Spokane Public Library cardholders, Noble pointed them to recommendations she compiled from community members and staff on the library’s blog, as well as a guide on how the library can assist with New Year’s resolutions, like learning a new skill.

Reviewing the top titles, comparing how things differ between districts and postulating on what contributed to their popularity is something Boggs looks forward to every year. It’s fun, and there’s always a few surprises, she said.

Boggs said that looking for meaning, or simply using the library’s offerings as an outlet to escape or feel, appeared to be an overarching trend across the top title lists for 2025.

“So much of it seems to be a response to current times,” Boggs said. “There’s escapism, there’s survival, there’s books about history, and then there are some real comfort reads like Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

“It seems like people are kind of grappling with where they are in communities and interactions with the people around them,” she added.