These are some of 2026’s most notable new laws

Karissa Waddick USA Today

As 2026 begins, new laws are taking effect across the country. Many of the new regulations show how states are responding to some of the issues facing Americans.

Virginia will limit the amount of time children under age 16 can spend on social media to an hour a day (per platform, unless a parent or guardian allows for more screen time). Tennessee will begin tracking repeat domestic violence offenders in a public database. Travelers visiting Hawaii will now pay an additional fee. California is boosting its ban on plastic bags.

And Indiana is taking steps to ensure charities that run bingo and raffle games don’t turn into full-blown casinos.

Here are some of the most notable new pieces of legislation taking effect.

Bingo night restrictions

A new Indiana law prohibits facilities that host bingo or casino game ‌nights from doing so more than three nights a week. It comes after the state’s gaming commission accused a local Elks lodge of racketeering tied to its charity casino and seized more than $100,000.

Animal ‌abuser registry

Floridawill create an online database beginning Jan. 1 that tracks the names of people who ‌have been found guilty or pleaded guilty or no contest to animal cruelty charges. Pet sellers, rescue organizations and residents in the state will be able to use the searchable, public site to ensure they are not giving an animal to a known abuser. Several other states have similar databases, including Delaware and Tennessee.

Domestic violence offender registry

Tennessee will begin tracking repeat domestic violence offenders in a public database. The registry will include the name, date of birth, conviction ​dates, counties of conviction and a photo of the offender. But the law applies only to people who receive ‌at least their second conviction on or after ⁠Jan. 1. The registry is the first of its kind in the country.

A ‘Green Fee’ for tourists

Travelersvisiting Hawaii will now pay an additional fee that helps the state fund climate change resiliency projects and environmental stewardship. Passed in 2025, the “Green Fee” raised ‌the tax placed on the nightly lodging rate in Hawaii by 0.75%, to a total of 11%. It will apply to travelers staying in hotels, short-term vacation rentals and on cruise ships. It’s expected to generate $100 million a year for the state and comes amid an increase in natural disasters, like the 2023 Maui wildfires.

Enhanced plastic bag ban

California is widening ‌its ban on plastic bags. Though the statebanned single-use plastic bags in 2014, it allowed stores to offer thicker plastic bags customers could reuse. Now it is prohibiting all plastic bags after finding that consumers weren’t reusing the thicker bags and that they were still ending up in landfills.

The updated ban comes amid mixed findings about a variety of plastic bag bans.

Social media limits for minors

Virginia will limit the ‌amount of time children younger than 16 can spend ​on social ‌media to an hour a day, per platform, unless a parent or guardian allows for more screen time. The law, signed by outgoing Gov. Glenn Youngkin, places the onus directly on social media companies such as TikTok, Meta and YouTube. The law is the first of its kind to cap children’s daily usage of social media.

Texas is implementing a similar law targeted at use ‌of online platforms, requiring users to verify their age before downloading any mobile app. Children under 18 will need parental permission to download an app.

AI restrictions

Beginning Jan. 1, Texas is also enacting regulations on how its residents can use artificial intelligence. The law, called the Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act, bans people from developing or deploying AI ​that “intentionally aims” to encourage self-harm or crimes against others. It also prohibits the government from using AI to track people’s “biometric data” and sets up a government council to guide the state’s regulation and use of the technology.

Noncitizen license law

Wyoming will require that legal U.S. residents who are not citizens, including green card holders, have the phrase “Not U.S. citizen” inscribed on their driver’s license or identification card. The law does not retroactively apply to people who already have their license. It appears to be the first law of its kind in the country.

A panic button for workers

“Isolated ⁠employees” in Washington, who often work alone, will be required to carry a panic button while they work. The buttons must be provided by their employer. Other states ​and localities have passed similar laws in recent years to protect workers from violence.

Domestic violence training for cosmetologists

Licensed hairdressers, nail technicians, barbers and other cosmetologists in Maryland ⁠will now be required to complete one-hour domestic violence awareness training to renew their professional licenses. The idea behind the law is that stylists are in a unique position to spot bruises and other signs of abuse. Several states have enacted similar laws in recent years, including Arkansas, New York, Illinois and Tennessee.