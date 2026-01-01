Tommy Oeffling bringing indie rock to the Big Dipper

From staff reports

Tommy Oeffling is bringing his own brand of indie rock to Spokane.

On the tail end of a winter tour taking the college student from the Wisconsin home where he records all his music to locations primarily along the West Coast, Oeffling provides a distinctly nostalgic and refreshingly human indie sound described as “slacker rock.”

Oeffling has released a plethora of records, EPs and singles as a solo artist as well as part of the duo Jumper Seat, including his early 2023 project “Cardigan Hate Train” and his latest record, “Picture of Health,” released in June 2025.

Oeffling is known for songs like “If and When,” “Oh, You,” “Lefty” and more.

Oeffling and his band will be performing at the Big Dipper on Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased for $19.87 through the venue website.