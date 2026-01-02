Bateman’s double-double powers Whitworth past Willamette in NWC opener

From staff reports

Senior forward Caden Bateman had a career game and Whitworth opened Northwest Conference play with an 80-67 win over Willamette on Friday night at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The 6-foot-7 Bateman posted career bests of 17 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow Pirates forwards Stephen Behil (16 points), Ty Edwards (11) and Colton Looney (11) also scored in double figures as Whitworth (7-3, 1-0 NWC) built a six-point halftime lead to 18 early in the second period.

The Pirates shot 30 of 60 from the field and 7 of 20 (35%) on 3s. They outrebounded the Bearcats (6-5, 1-1) by 12.

Willamette shot 33.8% from the floor and 9 of 27 from 3-point range.