GSL basketball: Tyson Vogrig hits seven 3-pointers, finishes with 31 points in 69-63 win over Rogers

Rogers guard Davontae Muhammad Jr. on left, and guard Alex N Peabody, on right, try to strip the ball from North Central guard Isaac Williams during a GSL boys high school game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2025, at North Central High School. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

With the calendar turning to the new year, the Greater Spokane League 2A basketball schedule turns to league games. But even though league games are critical to reach the postseason, anytime Rogers and North Central play each other, it means a little bit more.

Tyson Vogrig exploded for seven 3-pointers, five in the second half as the Wolfpack erased a nine-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Pirates 69-63 in a GSL 2A game on Friday.

Miles Spencer scored 11 points and Adie Wright added 10 – all in the second half – for NC.

Davontae Muhammad Jr. led Rogers with 20 points, Hands Warrick had 15 and Keyoni Yoeun added 10.

Trailing by one point entering the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack went on a 15-2 run to take control of the game.

“It’s always a big win,” Vogrig said of the city rivalry. “They were talking a little bit when they were up, so we just came out (in the second half) and just were determined to win. … Knowing these guys, since, you know, we were little kids it definitely means something.”

“I’ve just watched these games since I was little, you know,” NC junior guard Isaac Williams said. “It’s cool to play in them now that we’re finally on varsity.”

Hands Warrick scored eight points in the first quarter as Rogers (3-3, 0-2) got out to a 23-16 lead through one. A Tyson Vogrig 3-pointer early in the second quarter drew NC within four, but Warrick’s long 3 capped a 9-4 spurt to put Rogers up 34-29 with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in the frame.

Davontae Muhammad added a late 3 and Rogers led 39-30 at the break.

“We went in, we settled down, and we started talking about what we’re doing wrong,” Vogrig said of the halftime speech. “We just came out, executed.”

Vogrig hit back-to-back 3s to open the third quarter to get NC (5-3, 2-0) back within three. His 3 with two seconds left in the period made it a one-point game at 49-48 entering the fourth.

NC took its first lead of the game with a pair of free throws by Miles Spencer at the start of the fourth. Vogrig’s sixth 3-pointer of the game with five minutes left put the Wolfpack up 58-52 and his seventh with 3:15 capped a 15-2 run and made it 65-52.

“When (Vogrig) is hitting, we just have to keep getting him the ball,” Williams said.

The Pirates made a 9-2 run though, punctuated by a Muhammad 3 to pull Rogers within six with 45 seconds left.

But Wright’s put-back after a long possession sealed it for NC.

The victory gives NC its second league win.

“Our tempo in practice has really picked up,” Vogrig said. “We’re doing a lot more, taking it a lot more serious. It’s time to make a run.”

Girls

North Central 51, Rogers 33: Mia Shaw scored 19 points and the Wolfpack (4-6, 2-0) beat the Pirates (2-6, 0-2) in the early game. Saige Stuart led Rogers with 16 points.