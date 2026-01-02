Letters to the Editor for Jan. 2

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Thank you, Jeff

I would like to add my name to the long list of Spokanites who respect and appreciate the tireless work of Jeff Lambert in preserving and building outdoor opportunities for our region. Thank you, Jeff, for all you’ve done.

James VanderMeer

Spokane

Baumgartner’s missing statement

In the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, politicians on both sides weighed in on the senseless violence, but not the Divider in Chief, who quickly blamed it on the left even before the shooter was identified.

Our own representative Mike Baumgartner said: “I think we need political leaders across the spectrum continue to step up and condemn violence.”

When beloved Hollywood personality Rob Reiner and his wife were murdered, the Divider in Chief quickly blamed it on the political views of the Reiners, well-spoken progressives.

A week after the Divider in Chief put out one of the vilest screeds on social media, The Spokesman-Review ran a column condemning the vile outburst.

It’s been a week since that ran but we are still waiting for Baumgartner to make a statement. He doesn’t have to say he condemns only against violence on conservatives, but he might want to say something about a man-child who fills public discourse with hate.

Baumgartner pledged to represent all constituents and work across the aisle. There has been little evidence of that.

The inability to denounce such hateful words just shows Baumgartner does not belong in the position of prestige and power eastern Washington voters gave him.

Dave Trimmer

Spokane Valley