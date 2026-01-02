Prep roundup: Grace Sheridan scores 21 points for Ridgeline girls; Juleon Horyst paces Cheney boys
Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless noted otherwise.
Girls
Ridgeline 66, Post Falls 41: Grace Sheridan scored 20 points, Madi Crowley added 18 and the visiting Falcons (8-2) defeated the Trojans (5-12). Brooklyn Rose led Post Falls with nine points.
Coeur d’Alene 70, Ferris 44: Brookeslee Colvin hit 9 out of 10 free throws for 27 points and the visiting Vikings (11-2) defeated the Saxons (4-6). Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 20 points, Brooke Chisholm had eight rebounds.
Clarkston 70, East Valley 40: Preslee Dempsey scored 16 points, Laney Augir added 13 and the visiting Bantams (6-1, 2-0) defeated the Knights (2-7, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Italia Salina led East Valley with 19 points.
Deer Park 75, West Valley 29: Ashlan Bryant scored 22 points, Jacey Boesel added 21 and the Stags (8-1, 1-0) defeated the Eagles (6-1, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game. Addison McIntyre led West Valley with 13 points.
Pullman 42, Lakeside 33: Grace Kuhle scored 14 points, Taylor Darling added 11 and the visiting Greyhounds (6-4) beat the Eagles (7-4, 0-2). Bella Tobeck provided half of the Lakeside offense with 18 points.
University 54, West Valley (Yakima) 45: The visiting Titans (6-3) defeated the Rams (3-6). Details were unavailable.
Boys
Cheney 64, Sandpoint 54: Juleon Horyst scored 21 points and the Blackhawks (6-3) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (6-4). Logan Roos led Sandpoint with 27 points.
Coeur d’Alene 58, Ferris 57: Caden Symons went 9 of 9 at the line scoring 37 points and the visiting Viking (6-4) squeezed by Saxons (3-6). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 21 points and eight rebounds.
Bishop Gorman (NV) 54, Gonzaga Prep 47: Dino Roberts, Kameron Cooper, Hudson Dannels scored 11 points each and the Gaels (9-5) defeated the Bullpups (6-4) at the Hoophall West tournament at Skyline HS in Mesa, Arizona. Dylynn Groves led G-Prep with 13 points.
Post Falls 76, Ridgeline 71: Ashton Bodman scored 32 points, Jaxon Lysne added 27 and the Trojans (9-3) defeated the visiting Falcons (3-6). Joey Duff led Ridgeline with 16 points. Caden Andreas added 14 points and Bo Fried had 13 for the Falcons.
East Valley 67, Clarkston 65: Logan Hansen scored 23 points and the Knights (2-7, 1-2) edged the visiting Bantams (3-4, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Kendry Gimlin led Clarkston with 24 points.
West Valley 70, Deer Park 29: Nate Zettle scored 21 points, Noah Willard added 18 and the visiting Eagles (6-3, 2-0) defeated the Stags (2-5, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.
University 72, Wenatchee 51: Sam Delegard scored 17 points and the visiting Titans (6-3) defeated the Panthers (1-6). Micah Knell led Wenatchee with 16 points.
Pullman 63, Lakeside 50: The visiting Greyhounds (8-2) defeated the Eagles (6-5). Details were unavailable.