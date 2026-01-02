Prep roundup: Grace Sheridan scores 21 points for Ridgeline girls; Juleon Horyst paces Cheney boys

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless noted otherwise.

Girls

Ridgeline 66, Post Falls 41: Grace Sheridan scored 20 points, Madi Crowley added 18 and the visiting Falcons (8-2) defeated the Trojans (5-12). Brooklyn Rose led Post Falls with nine points.

Coeur d’Alene 70, Ferris 44: Brookeslee Colvin hit 9 out of 10 free throws for 27 points and the visiting Vikings (11-2) defeated the Saxons (4-6). Mateia Eschenbacher led Ferris with 20 points, Brooke Chisholm had eight rebounds.

Clarkston 70, East Valley 40: Preslee Dempsey scored 16 points, Laney Augir added 13 and the visiting Bantams (6-1, 2-0) defeated the Knights (2-7, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Italia Salina led East Valley with 19 points.

Deer Park 75, West Valley 29: Ashlan Bryant scored 22 points, Jacey Boesel added 21 and the Stags (8-1, 1-0) defeated the Eagles (6-1, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game. Addison McIntyre led West Valley with 13 points.

Pullman 42, Lakeside 33: Grace Kuhle scored 14 points, Taylor Darling added 11 and the visiting Greyhounds (6-4) beat the Eagles (7-4, 0-2). Bella Tobeck provided half of the Lakeside offense with 18 points.

University 54, West Valley (Yakima) 45: The visiting Titans (6-3) defeated the Rams (3-6). Details were unavailable.

Boys

Cheney 64, Sandpoint 54: Juleon Horyst scored 21 points and the Blackhawks (6-3) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (6-4). Logan Roos led Sandpoint with 27 points.

Coeur d’Alene 58, Ferris 57: Caden Symons went 9 of 9 at the line scoring 37 points and the visiting Viking (6-4) squeezed by Saxons (3-6). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Bishop Gorman (NV) 54, Gonzaga Prep 47: Dino Roberts, Kameron Cooper, Hudson Dannels scored 11 points each and the Gaels (9-5) defeated the Bullpups (6-4) at the Hoophall West tournament at Skyline HS in Mesa, Arizona. Dylynn Groves led G-Prep with 13 points.

Post Falls 76, Ridgeline 71: Ashton Bodman scored 32 points, Jaxon Lysne added 27 and the Trojans (9-3) defeated the visiting Falcons (3-6). Joey Duff led Ridgeline with 16 points. Caden Andreas added 14 points and Bo Fried had 13 for the Falcons.

East Valley 67, Clarkston 65: Logan Hansen scored 23 points and the Knights (2-7, 1-2) edged the visiting Bantams (3-4, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Kendry Gimlin led Clarkston with 24 points.

West Valley 70, Deer Park 29: Nate Zettle scored 21 points, Noah Willard added 18 and the visiting Eagles (6-3, 2-0) defeated the Stags (2-5, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game.

University 72, Wenatchee 51: Sam Delegard scored 17 points and the visiting Titans (6-3) defeated the Panthers (1-6). Micah Knell led Wenatchee with 16 points.

Pullman 63, Lakeside 50: The visiting Greyhounds (8-2) defeated the Eagles (6-5). Details were unavailable.