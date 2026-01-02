Preston’s late goal lifts Spokane to home win over Vancouver

From staff reports

Mathis Preston scored the go-ahead goal with under three minutes remaining and the Spokane Chiefs held on for a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday night at the Arena.

Spokane (19-18-0-0) scored the winner eight minutes after Vancouver (16-21-1-1) had knotted the score on Leonardo Domenichelli’s goal. At the 17:33 mark, Chase Harrington assisted Preston on his 14th goal of the season.

Nathan Mayes scored his first goal of the season for Spokane during the first period and Chase Harrington had his 14th goal midway through the second.

The Chiefs outshot Vancouver 43-37.