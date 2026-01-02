Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter found dead at San Francisco hotel

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

The daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones was found dead at a ritzy San Francisco hotel in the early hours of New Year’s Day, according to reports. She was 34 years old.

First responders with the San Francisco Fire Department were called on Thursday to the Fairmont Hotel — a famed spot that has hosted the likes of presidents and royalty — for an overnight medical emergency, TMZ reported, citing sources.

When paramedics arrived around 2:52 a.m., they found an unresponsive woman, later identified by TMZ as Victoria Jones. She was declared dead on the scene. A spokesperson for the San Francisco police department confirmed officers were also on the scene some 20 minutes later, but provided few other details about the case.

Victoria’s cause of death is not yet known and an investigation into the matter is ongoing, but police told The San Francisco Chronicle they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Victoria was the second child Jones shared with his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They also share a son, Austin, who is 43.

As a child, Victoria appeared alongside her famous father is several movies, making her acting debut in 2002 in “Men in Black II.” She also had roles in another one of her father’s films, “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada” and the television series, “One Tree Hill.”

While she did not continue to pursue acting, she has often appeared with her father on the red carpet in recent years.

Jones, meanwhile, is known for his acclaimed performances in films like “JFK,” “No Country for Old Men” and “Lincoln.” In 1993, he won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in “The Fugitive,” which also starred Harrison Ford.