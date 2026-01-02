Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super PAC enters 2026 with $300 million stockpile

U.S. President Donald Trump wears a 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) hat as he attends the commencement ceremony at West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York, U.S., May 24, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (Eduardo Munoz)

By Kanishka Singh Reuters

WASHINGTON – A campaign funding group aligned with Republican President Donald Trump, Make America Great Again Inc., entered 2026 with an almost $300 million stockpile ahead of this year’s midterm elections, a filing showed on Friday.

Between July 1 and Dec. 22, MAGA Inc. raised about $102 million, according to the filing with the Federal Election Commission. Nearly half of that amount came from three sources: OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman gave $25 million; Foris DAX Inc., operator of the Crypto.com exchange, gave $20 million; and private equity investor Konstantin Sokolov contributed $11 million.

The super political action committee can use the stockpile for the November midterms, which will gauge the public’s perception of Trump’s policies in his second term. Trump cannot constitutionally run for a third term as president.

Republicans hold narrow majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Major U.S. firms have sought to strengthen ties with Trump since he returned to office in January last year. Many prominent business leaders attended his inauguration, and some have been hosted by him at the White House.

Many wealthy individuals and large U.S. tech, cryptocurrency, energy and defense corporations have donated to pay for the construction of a $300 million White House ballroom commissioned by Trump.