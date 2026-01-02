Washington State women fade in second half, lose at Portland

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Washington State’s women’s basketball team faded in the second half and absorbed a 62-49 loss to Portland on Friday in a West Coast Conference game at the Chiles Center.

The Cougars (2-14, 1-2 WCC) trailed 26-24 at the half, then stumbled in the third, falling into a 10-point hole late in the period. The Pilots (8-7, 2-1) didn’t let WSU get any closer.

Forward Malia Ruud and guard Eleonora Villa had 14 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Cougs, who shot 36.7% from the field and 2 of 12 from 3-point range. WSU committed 25 turnovers – second-most in a game this season.

Portland shot 41% from the floor and 5 of 22 (22.7%) from distance.