Zelenskyy names spy chief to head presidential administration in big shake-up

Chief of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. (UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER)

By Dan Peleschuk Reuters

KYIV – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his top adviser on Friday and proposed a drone and digitalisation specialist as defense minister.

The appointments were made as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its hand in U.S.-backed talks to end its nearly four-year-old conflict with Russia.

The appointment of Budanov, a decorated war veteran widely respected by Ukrainians, as presidential chief of staff marked a departure for a position traditionally filled by a civilian focused on domestic politics.

Zelenskyy’s nomination of Mikhail Fedorov as defense minister underscored the importance of drones and high technology in Kyiv’s war effort. Fedorov served as first deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation.

Budanov, 39, replaces longtime Zelenskyy confidant Andriy Yermak, a widely criticized power broker who resigned in November amid a corruption scandal that fueled public anger as Ukraine fights for survival against Russia.

Zelenskyy will be hoping the appointment can help restore trust in his leadership and state institutions at a difficult moment, with Russia advancing on the battlefield and the U.S. pressuring Kyiv to quickly end the war.

Writing on X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine “needs greater focus” on security, the military and diplomacy.

“Kyrylo has specialized experience in these areas and sufficient strength to deliver results,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

In a statement, Budanov said he had accepted the offer and would focus on the “strategic security of our state.”

Zelenskyy said he would appoint the current head of foreign intelligence, Oleh Ivashchenko, as the new military intelligence chief and replace the head of the border service.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Fedorov’s skills were vital in ensuring viable defences.

Fedorov, he said, was “deeply engaged in the ‘drone line’ initiative and works very effectively on the digitalization of state services and processes.”

Fedorov, whose appointment must be approved by parliament, is to replace Denys Shmyhal, a former prime minister who was being offered a new government post.

Zelenskyy said more changes would be forthcoming.

History of operations

Budanov has headed the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence since 2020 and brings a track record of overseeing covert and other operations against Russian forces.

He has also led talks with Russia on the exchange of prisoners of war.

Budanov makes frequent media appearances and is known for his restrained style and often cryptic commentary about suspected Ukrainian actions inside Russia.

In a 2023 interview with Reuters, he said his public profile was a critical part of the “information battle” against Moscow.

Budanov, who has survived numerous assassination attempts, began his career as a special forces operative and served in the east after Russia illegally annexed Crimea and its proxies took over Ukraine’s eastern fringes. He was wounded three times.

Yermak, Budanov’s predecessor, was dubbed Ukraine’s “grey cardinal” because of his behind-the-scenes power and influence. He quit on Nov. 28, hours after anti-corruption agents searched his home.

Investigators have been probing a purported $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector allegedly involving Zelenskyy’s former business partner and senior officials.