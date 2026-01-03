Prep roundup: Brady Bell scores 27 points to lead University boys; Mt. Spokane boys top North Central

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from the GSL. All games nonleague.

Boys

University 79, Sequim 61: Brady Bell scored 27 points, Sam Delegard added 15 and the Titans (7-3) defeated the Wolves (3-7) in the GESA Winter Shootout at Wenatchee HS. Solomon Sheppard led Sequim with 21 points.

Cheney 56, Eastmont: 35: Kade Adderley and Ashton Huse scored 13 points apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (7-3) defeated the Wildcats (1-8) in the GESA Winter Shootout.

Ridgeline 60, Shadle Park 50: Caden Andreas and Joey Duff scored 16 points apiece and the visiting Falcons (4-6) defeated the Highlanders (1-9). Jonathan Strickland led Shadle Park with 13 points.

Mt. Spokane 68, North Central 57: Cade Strocsher scored 18 points and the Wildcats (6-4) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (5-4). Isaac Williams led North Central with 17 points.

TMI Episcopal (TX) 43, Gonzaga Prep 36: Elijah Williams scored 18 points and the Panthers (9-6) defeated the Bullpups (6-5) at Skyline HS in Mesa, Arizona. Ryan Carney led G-Prep with 13 points.

Girls

Lake City 48, Lewis and Clark 46: Ella Pearson scored 17 points and the Timberwolves (5-7) edged the visiting Tigers (3-7). Olivia Baird hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Lewis and Clark.

Sandpoint 50, Mt. Spokane 27: Jordyn Tomco scored 16 points, Brecken Mire added 15 and the visiting Bulldogs (12-1) beat the Wildcats (2-8). Bailey Tampien led Mt. Spo with 10 points.

Wenatchee 60, University 36: The Panthers (2-5) defeated the visiting Titans (6-4) in the GESA Winter Shootout. Details were unavailable.