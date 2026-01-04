Covill’s career game lifts Washington State to win at Seattle U

From staff reports

SEATTLE – Washington State center Alex Covill had a dominant performance in the paint during the best game of her career, leading the Cougars to a 73-69 win over Seattle U on Sunday in a West Coast Conference college women’s basketball game at Redhawk Center.

Covill, a 6-foot-6 junior, set career highs with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks as the Cougars (3-14, 2-2 WCC) built a 10-point lead in the third quarter and held on after the Redhawks (4-11, 0-4) rallied in the fourth. It was Covill’s fourth game of the season – she missed a long stretch early in the season due to injury.

Guard Eleonora Villa joined Covill in double figures with 23 points. The two combined to shoot 20 of 33 from the field. The Cougs shot 47.5% as a team and 4 of 15 from 3-point range while Seattle hit 34.3% of its shots, including 8 of 32 (25%) on 3s.