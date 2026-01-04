‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor reveals he’s battling rare disorder

By Brendan Morrow USA Today

Steven W. Bailey, an actor who has appeared on shows including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Modern Family,” is opening up about a health issue he has kept hidden for years.

In a thread on X posted Jan. 2, Bailey, known for his role as bartender Joe on “Grey’s Anatomy,” revealed he has a rare genetic disorder known as Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome, which has been “shaping my life and my work.”

“Out of career caution, diagnostic uncertainty, and being private about such ‌things in general, I have been hiding my battle with this disease for over five years,” he wrote. “Time to ‌stop.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, congenital myasthenic syndromes are ‌a group of rare conditions “caused by a gene change that results in muscle weakness, which worsens with physical activity.”

There are “many types of congenital myasthenic syndromes, depending on which gene is affected,” the clinic notes, but the “most commonly affected muscles are those that ​control movement of the eyelids and eyes and chewing and ‌swallowing.”

In his X thread, Bailey ⁠said that as a result of the condition, his “hands, arms and legs tire quicker than they should,” and he has difficulty walking. He shared ‌that he is now using a “powered wheelchair more and more to get around” as the disease progresses.

“Professionally, this is changing me as an actor,” he wrote. “Much like walking my dog around the ‌block, or helping at the store, I can still perform on my feet, limitedly. I can ambulate my way through simple ‘walks and talks’ with no problem. I can still rise to my feet to object to the judge, derail a town ‌meeting, or yell at a ​cop for ‌being a loose cannon. But, practically speaking, moving forward, it’s time for my work, like in my life, to start skewing more wheelchair, if you will. Passed that time, really.”

The actor added that he is “done hiding” and ready ‌for the “next chapter” of his career, expressing hope that there is “still room for” him in the entertainment industry.

In addition to “Grey’s Anatomy,” Bailey has had roles on many other popular shows over ​the years, including “Chicago Fire,” “You,” “Scandal,” “Bones,” “NCIS,” “Community” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” He most recently popped up in the Lily James film “Swiped.”

Bailey’s revelation comes after fellow “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Eric Dane revealed last year that he is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). During a panel last month, Dane said he can ⁠still act but that his future roles are “going to have to be ALS-centric.”

“It’s ​going to be very difficult for me to play any other role,” he ⁠said, adding, “I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity.”

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect