Rubio Stresses U.S. Plan to Coerce Venezuela Rather Than Govern It

Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivers remarks next to President Donald Trump during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. The secretary of state said that a military "quarantine" on some oil exports would stay in place to put pressure on the country's acting leadership.

By Edward Wong New York Times

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday appeared to pivot away from President Donald Trump’s assertion a day earlier that the United States would “run” Venezuela, emphasizing instead that the administration would keep a military “quarantine” in place on the country’s oil exports to exert leverage on the new leadership there.

When asked how the United States planned to govern Venezuela, Rubio did not lay out a plan for a U.S. occupation authority, like the one that the George W. Bush administration put in place in Baghdad during the Iraq War, but instead spoke of coercing a Venezuelan government run by allies of jailed leader Nicolás Maduro to make policy changes.

U.S. forces will continue to prevent oil tankers on a U.S. sanctions list from entering and leaving the country until the government opens up the state-controlled oil industry to foreign investment — presumably giving priority to American companies — and makes other changes, he said on “Face the Nation” on CBS News.

“That remains in place, and that’s a tremendous amount of leverage that will continue to be in place until we see changes, not just to further the national interest of the United States, which is No. 1, but also that lead to a better future for the people of Venezuela,” he said.

And in a testy exchange later on “Meet the Press” on NBC News, Rubio complained that people were “fixating” on Trump’s declaration at a news conference in Florida on Saturday that the U.S. government would run Venezuela. He added that “it’s not running — it’s running policy, the policy with regards to this.”

Rubio said on CBS that the U.S. naval force that Trump massed in the Caribbean Sea near Venezuela over recent months — “one of the largest naval deployments in modern history, certainly in the Western Hemisphere” — would remain in place to enforce the quasi blockade, with the aim of “paralyzing that portion of how the regime, you know, generates revenue.”

And he added that Trump could put U.S. troops on the ground in Venezuela beyond the recent operation in which Army Delta Force soldiers seized Maduro, if it served U.S. interests. The president “does not feel like he is going to publicly rule out options that are available for the United States,” Rubio said.

A White House official said Rubio had detailed in his interviews Sunday what Trump had meant when he used the word “run,” and that there was no contradiction in their remarks. The official said top Trump aides “will continue to diplomatically engage” with the current leadership in Venezuela.

In Venezuela, the official line of the government remains fierce resistance to the United States. Vladimir Padrino López, the defense minister, gave a speech demanding the return of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown to a New York City detention center Saturday. “Our sovereignty has been violated and breached,” he said, backed by uniformed soldiers.

Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday that if the current acting leader of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, a vice president under Maduro, “doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro.”

Rubio led an effort in the Trump administration to oust Maduro that was supported throughout the fall by Stephen Miller, the president’s homeland security adviser, and John Ratcliffe, the CIA. director, The New York Times reported in September.

As Trump did in his news conference Saturday, Rubio focused in his Sunday interviews on oil as the main prize for the United States in its operation against Maduro. Trump said earlier that “we’re going to be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground.”

Rubio told CBS News that the oil industry in Venezuela, which is controlled by the government and under U.S. sanctions, needed to be “reinvested in.”

“It’s obvious they do not have the capability to bring up that industry again,” he said. “They need investment from private companies who are only going to invest under certain guarantees and conditions.”

Rubio’s and Trump’s remarks over the weekend suggested that the administration intended to force Rodríguez to allow American oil companies to invest and operate in the country under favorable conditions.

The statements by the two men amount to an explicit declaration of gunboat diplomacy and an embrace of the kind of 19th-century U.S. imperialist policy in the Western Hemisphere that has been widely criticized across Latin America.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in an interview that decades-long efforts by the United States to prove it is not a colonial power in the Americas has been “all thrown out” now, and that Trump’s actions could “potentially turn the whole region against us.”

He added that the administration’s aim of dominating the Western Hemisphere — including forcibly seizing leaders in the region — could spur China and Russia to try to do the same in their perceived “spheres of influence.”

There’s “an extraordinarily high risk that adversaries around the world will use the same theory of the case to act with further impunity,” he said.

Rubio was unapologetic about the idea of hemispheric dominance, saying on NBC on Sunday: “This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live, and we’re not going to allow the Western Hemisphere to be a base of operation for adversaries, competitors and rivals of the United States.”

China is the biggest foreign investor in Venezuela’s oil industry, and Chinese private companies buy about 80% of the country’s oil exports. Russia also has stakes in the industry.

For years, Chevron has been the only U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela, in several joint ventures with the state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela, SA, or PDVSA. The Biden and second Trump administrations gave Chevron a license to operate there as an exception to sanctions imposed on Venezuela’s oil industry by Trump in his first term. Other American companies had a large presence over decades in the Venezuelan industry, but left the country during two periods when the government exerted state control over the ventures.

U.S. forces boarded two oil tankers last month that were transporting oil from Venezuela to Asia. The first one, the Skipper, was on a Treasury Department sanctions list for transporting Iranian oil, and a federal court had granted the Justice Department a warrant to seize the tanker based on that history. The second one, the Centuries, was not on the department’s sanctions list.

For days, the U.S. Coast Guard has been pursuing another tanker on the sanctions list, the Bella 1, which had been going to Venezuela to pick up oil. That tanker changed its flag to that of Russia and renamed itself the Marinera during the trans-Atlantic pursuit, and the Russian Foreign Ministry told the U.S. government formally on Dec. 31 to stop chasing the tanker.

The Trump administration has said all weekend that it hopes to work with Rodríguez, and Rubio deflected questions Sunday about why it was not supporting any leadership bid by Venezuela’s main opposition figures.

He was in contact throughout last year with figures in the opposition movement. And as a senator from Florida, he signed a formal letter of support for María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. She was awarded that prize last year, which frustrated Trump, who had been openly campaigning to win it himself.

On Saturday, Trump said in his news conference that Machado lacked the “respect” within Venezuela to govern, even though international election experts say a candidate she supported, Edmundo González, beat Maduro in a 2024 election by a wide margin. The Biden administration and the second Trump administration have recognized González’s victory.

In January 2025, right after starting his new job, Rubio spoke with both Machado and González, whom he called the “rightful president,” and “reaffirmed the United States’ support for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela,” according to a State Department summary of the call.

On Saturday, Rodríguez sounded a defiant tone, denouncing the U.S. raid against Maduro and saying he was the country’s rightful president. When asked Sunday on CBS whether the United States could work with her, Rubio said: “We’re going to make an assessment on the basis of what they do, not what they say publicly in the interim, not what we know of what they’ve done in the past in many cases, but what they do moving forward. So we’re going to find out.”

Rubio also said there were no immediate plans to send U.S. troops into Venezuela to seize other officials who have also been indicted by the U.S. Justice Department on drug trafficking charges, as Maduro was in 2020, during the first Trump administration. He said that had not been a consideration in planning for the operation to take Maduro.

Rubio said that the United States planned to ensure that Venezuela stopped trafficking drugs. The Trump administration stated last year that curbing “narco-terrorism” from Venezuela was a main reason for its campaign against the country, which has included carrying out legally questionable military strikes on boats that have killed at least 115 people. A U.S. official said Sunday that the military would continue doing the attacks.

However, Venezuela’s role in the drug trade is limited. Maduro allowed some Colombian cocaine producers to send their product through Venezuela, mainly to Europe, but the country does not produce fentanyl, which has long been Trump’s stated focus.

When asked in the NBC interview whether Communist-run Cuba, an ally of Venezuela, was the next target of the Trump administration, Rubio did not deny the possibility. He said that “the Cuban government is a huge problem” and that “they are in a lot of trouble, yes.” Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has said for decades that the leadership of Cuba must be removed, and that toppling the Maduro “regime” in Venezuela would help lead to a transformation in Cuba.

In another interview Sunday, on “This Week” on ABC News, Rubio said that congressional authorization of the military operation to seize Maduro was not necessary because it was “a law enforcement operation” rather than an “invasion.” He also said that notifying members of Congress before the operation would have led to leaks of the military plans and endangered U.S. soldiers.

