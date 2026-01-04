Zelenskyy prepares for week of diplomatic efforts to end war

By Ulf Mauder and Günther Chalupa German Press Agency

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing for a week of fresh diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to Russia’s war against his country, he announced in his evening video address on Sunday.

Meetings are set to take place in Europe to contribute further to Ukraine’s protection and to end the war, he said, without providing details about the time and place of the talks.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would prepare for two options: diplomacy or further active defense if the pressure from partners on Russia is insufficient; While striving for peace, he added that Ukraine would not relinquish its forces to anyone.

On Monday, the chiefs of general staff of Ukraine’s allies are expected to meet in Kiev to discuss the country’s future. On Tuesday, the Coalition of the Willing, led by France and the United Kingdom, is set to meet in Paris to discuss the outcomes of that meeting.

National security advisers from 14 EU countries and Canada had already met in Kiev on Saturday.

Zelenskyy is calling for solid security guarantees from the United States and European allies to protect Ukraine from future Russian attacks after the end of the war. A peace agreement is not in sight even after almost four years of the full-scale Russian invasion.

More than 2,000 Russian airstrikes on Ukraine in New Year week

Zelenskyy had earlier said that Russia launched more than 2,000 airstrikes on Ukraine during the week of New Year.

“Stability and predictability of aid to Ukraine are what can really move Moscow towards diplomacy. We are counting on further defense aid,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Over the past week, Russia used more than 1,070 glide bombs, nearly 1,000 drones and six missiles against Ukraine, he said.

In a video, Zelenskyy also recalled an attack on the eastern city of Kharkiv on Friday that resulted in numerous casualties.

On Sunday, the number of dead recovered from the rubble of a struck house rose to four, according to authorities. More than 30 people were injured.

A Ukrainian soldier was injured when a car exploded in Kiev on Sunday, the city prosecutor’s office said.

The office said the blast occurred when the boot of the vehicle was opened. The soldier was wounded by shrapnel.

An investigation has opened on suspicion of a terrorist attack.

The investigators did not provide further details, including the ownership of the vehicle or possible motives.

Ukraine has frequently warned of the threat of attacks and sabotage at home as it fights Russia’s invasion. Several such incidents have previously resulted in fatalities.

Ukrainian intelligence agencies, meanwhile, have been behind major bomb attacks inside Russia, including operations in Moscow that have killed senior military officers, according to Russian authorities.

Swarm of Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, mayor says

A swarm of Ukrainian drones has become the target of air defences while approaching the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday, according to the state news agency TASS.

At least 40 drones have already been shot down, Sobyanin said, without providing any information about possible damage or casualties.

In total, 253 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russian regions within just seven hours, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced on Sunday evening. The ministry does not provide any information on possible damage.

Due to the approach of the drones, flight operations at Moscow’s Zhukovsky and Vnukovo airports were temporarily suspended for safety reasons. Incoming flights were rerouted.

Since the beginning of the war ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in early 2022, Russia has systematically bombarded the hinterland of its neighbor with drones, rockets and cruise missiles.

However, Ukraine is now also attacking targets – primarily in the oil and gas industry – far beyond the Russian border. The aim is to disrupt the fuel supply of the Russian army and hinder war financing.