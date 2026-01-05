Family Owned: One year later, Brew Peddler family focuses on good coffee, good food

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

The cozy coffee shop tucked next door to Ross Dress for Less in the Manito Shopping Center is a dream come true for owners Andrew and Liz Tye.

Brew Peddler opened in September 2024.

The couple brings a wealth of experience to their new venture, including an education from the Culinary Institute of America, working in California at Ritual Coffee Roasters, and honing their skills at Bouchon Bakery.

“We worked in the culinary world for awhile,” said Andrew. “I felt we could do something really cool with food in a café setting, without all those late nights.”

After moving to Spokane to be near family during the pandemic, they explored their options.

“We began as a mobile espresso bar to understand Spokane’s coffee needs,” he said. “But a brick-and-mortar store was the dream.”

First came the coffee.

“We buy our coffee from Royal Coffee and roast all of our own beans,” said Andrew.

Brew Peddler features two proprietary roasts: Fresh Off the Press and Extra Extra.

“Fresh Off the Press is our medium espresso blend, and Extra Extra is our darkest blend,” he said.

All of the syrups are made in-house.

“We use raw sugar in our syrups, avoid artificial flavors, and try to stay as organic as we can,” Liz said. “Our chocolate syrup is a ganache made with Belgian chocolate.”

While they can make whatever drinks their customers prefer, both are big fans of a simple cup of joe.

“We love the flavor of coffee,” Andrew said. “We want to welcome them to the world of craft coffee.”

Together they created a food menu, which features house-made pastries and light café fare, with a focus on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

The small size of the café means they bake everything on the menu at a nearby commercial kitchen.

“My sister-in-law helps with the baking,” Andrew said.

The menu features a rotating selection of quiche, empanadas, galletes, scones and Danishes.

“Our Danishes are made with sourdough, and we use a laminating technique like a croissant,” said Liz. “There are lots of fluffy layers and lots of butter.”

Her homemade pie crust serves as a foundation for their quiche, galletes and empanadas.

Andrew said one particular empanada has become a favorite with their regulars.

“It’s made with duck confit, apple, fennel mostarda, red onions and celery root,” he said. “The apples come from Tonnemaker Hill Farm, the red onions from Elithorp Farm, and the celery root from Hayshaker Farm.”

Locally sourced ingredients are important to them, and they made many connections to area growers while participating in local farmers’ markets.

A chalkboard behind the serving counter features a “vendor shoutout” list.

Their breakfast burrito has also been a big hit.

“We go through 45 a week,” said Andrew. “They’re made with house-made spiced short ribs and butterbeans. We use De Leon’s tortillas.”

He also offers his own take on the fresh salsa served with it.

“I use smoked paprika and sherry vinegar in it.”

In addition to highlighting area vendors on their menu, works by local artists decorate the café’s walls.

“Art is a huge part of Andrew’s family,” Liz said.

Operating a family business seemed a natural fit for them.

“Both of our families have businesses,” she said.

Liz took accounting classes, so she could focus on the bookkeeping while Andrew is the face of the café.

With three kids four and under, the couple is thankful their café lends itself to family-friendly hours.

“We wanted to be on the South Hill because that’s where we live,” said Liz.

The lack of drive-thru access didn’t deter them.

“Our type of coffee leans more toward people coming in and sitting down,” she said. “It’s been so fun seeing all the things we talked about become a reality.

Brew Peddler’s motto, “Share the good brews,” is in keeping with this couple’s foodie philosophy

“We want to share good coffee and good food and the beauty that it offers,” said Andrew.

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.