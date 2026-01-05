Israel begins strikes of Hezbollah and Hamas ‘targets’ in Lebanon

Reuters

CAIRO – The Israeli military on Monday began striking what it described as Hezbollah and Hamas “targets” in Lebanon after issuing evacuation orders for four villages in ‌the country’s east and south.

Earlier, an Israeli ‌military spokesperson said the ‌military was planning strikes on what he described as Hezbollah and Hamas “military infrastructure” in the villages ​of Hammara and Ain ‌el-Tineh in ⁠eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Kfar Hatta and Aanan ‌in the south.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, ‌ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that had culminated in ‌Israeli strikes ​that ‌severely weakened the Iran-backed militant group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations over ‌violations.

Lebanon has faced growing pressure from the U.S. and Israel to ​disarm Hezbollah, and its leaders fear that Israel could dramatically escalate strikes across the battered country to push ⁠Lebanon’s leaders to confiscate Hezbollah’s ​arsenal more quickly.