Letter to the Editor for Monday, Jan. 5

Light Rail transit is a public health investment we need

Spokane ranks 20th nationally in per capita transit ridership, despite being only the 98th-largest metro. The demand is apparent – what’s missing is vision.

Interstate 90 between Spokane and Spokane Valley is increasingly congested. The usual answer is more lanes, but that only brings temporary relief before they fill up again. Light rail offers reliable, scheduled service that breaks this cycle.

The infrastructure groundwork already exists. The North Spokane Corridor has space reserved for high-capacity transit, and the South Valley Corridor follows publicly owned railroad land from downtown to Liberty Lake. This means we don’t have to start from scratch. In fact, the Spokane Inland Rail Association has plans drawn up.

Washington law allows a $2 monthly employer tax specifically for high-capacity transit – it’s been on the books for years. Combined with federal grants and existing bonding authority, there’s a realistic funding path forward.

Portland and Salt Lake invested early in light rail and have seen decades of economic growth around their stations. Seattle delayed and now pays over $200 million per mile. Our original estimate came in around $17 million. Every year we wait, that gap widens.

Transportation access is a social determinant of health. People need reliable ways to reach work, medical appointments, and grocery stores. Not everyone can drive, and not everyone should have to. As a registered nurse and community advocate, I see what happens when people can’t get where they need to go. Better transit isn’t just infrastructure – it’s a public health investment.

Alexander J. Knox, RN, CEN, NHDP-BC

Spokane