Tommy Lee Jones daughter was slated for plea deal response before death

Theresa Braine, New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ late daughter Victoria Kafka Jones was due in court later this month to respond to a plea deal that would have required her to get sober, according to a report.

Victoria Jones was facing charges stemming from two arrests during 2025, the Marin Independent Journal reported after the 34-year-old’s apparent overdose death on New Year’s Day. A third incident last year involved police but no arrest, the outlet noted.

Napa County had offered to drop April 2025 charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance if Jones pleaded guilty to possession and resisting/obstructing arrest, TMZ reported, citing court documents. She would also have to abstain from drugs and submit to random testing. During a year’s probation she would undergo counseling or enroll in an alternative program on her own dime, and pay fines stemming from the charges, TMZ reported.

Jones was due back in court Jan. 20 to respond, the outlet said, but she never made it.

She was declared dead at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco by paramedics responding to a medical emergency at about 2:52 a.m. Thursday.

Jones and her brother Austin Jones, 43, are the two children shared by the veteran, Oscar-winning actor, 79, and ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley, who were married from 1981 to 1996.

Victoria Jones had been charged in April after admitting to police she’d used cocaine, but pushed back when they arrested her.

Jones, who had appeared alongside her famous father in some of his movies and on the red carpet, had reportedly been struggling for some time. Two years ago, Tommy Lee Jones had her placed under a temporary conservatorship out of concern for her “life-threatening conduct” and need for rehab, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A judge granted the request, which Tommy Lee Jones removed a few months later for unknown reasons, the Chronicle noted.

The family has been laying low except for a brief statement shared Saturday with E! News.

“We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts and prayers,” they told the outlet. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”