Velocity hire Niall Hlavaty as new assistant coach

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity hired Neil Hlavaty as an assistant coach for the 2026 season. which begins March 8, the team announced Monday.

Hlavaty, 39, previously spent seven years with Forward Madison as head assistant coach, helping the team earn three USL League One playoff appearances, and a spot in the 2024 Jagermeister Cup final. Hlavaty achieved a 74-69-71 record between 2019 and 2025 for the Flamingoes.

The Lombard, Illinois native also had an extensive playing career. At 17, he moved to the Czech Republic and played for Sparta Prague U19, before returning to the United States to play for Boston University from 2005 to 2007. In his junior season, Hlavaty led the Terriers in assists (six) and was named America East Midfielder of the Year.

After college, Hlavaty played overseas before once again returning to the states where he played for numerous clubs including Minnesota Stars (2010) – where he had his best professional season with nine goals in 68 appearances – and finishing his playing career with Richmond Kickers in 2018.