Vice President Vance says ‘crazy person’ tried to break into his home

Susan Heavey and David Ljunggren Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Monday said “a crazy person” had tried to break into his Ohio home by hammering on the windows, noting he and his family were not there at the time.

CNN, citing an unnamed U.S. ‌law enforcement source, reported earlier that officials were probing an ‌incident at the home and ‌had taken one person into custody.

“As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m ​grateful to the secret service and ‌the Cincinnati police ⁠for responding quickly,” Vance said in a post on X.

“We weren’t even home ‌as we had returned already to DC,” he added, asking media not to show pictures of the house ‌with holes in the windows.

The Secret Service was not immediately available for comment.

It was the latest episode of political violence directed at ‌a U.S. elected ​official. ‌Last June, a senior Democratic state assemblywoman from Minnesota and her husband were shot dead by a gunman in what authorities ‌said was a politically motivated murder.

Last April, a man set fire to the house of Pennsylvania Governor ​Josh Shapiro while the governor and his family were asleep at the residence.

That attack bore similarities to the October 2022 home invasion of the San ⁠Francisco residence of Nancy Pelosi, then the ​Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, ⁠when a man beat her husband with a hammer.