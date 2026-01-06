Ask the doctors: UTIs reflect underlying biology, not cleanliness

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I get frequent UTIs and was shocked you said they are caused by lax hygiene or sexual contact. I am meticulous about hygiene and have no sexual contact. My urologist said it is not the case all the time. This should have been worded differently in your article. Now my friends think I should take better care in cleansing myself. It’s quite frustrating.

Dear Reader: We regret that our discussion of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in a recent column did not include enough context to make clear that they can happen due to multiple causes. As we wrote, most uncomplicated UTIs happen when bacteria enter the urinary tract through common anatomical routes. Often, this is due to accidental transfer from the rectum, or during sexual activity. However, that’s not true for everyone. The focus of the column you are referencing was the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance in treating UTIs. Your letter gives us a chance to take a closer look at other ways UTIs can happen. We hope we can help ease the concerns of other readers like yourself.

When it comes to UTIs, anatomy is destiny. About half of all women will have at least one UTI in their lifetime. Only about 10% of men will have one. Part of the reason is that in women, the urethra is much shorter than it is in men. In men, the urethra is about 20 centimeters long. In women, it’s about 4 centimeters. This is a much shorter distance for bacteria to travel to infect a female bladder. Add in how close the urethra is to the rectum. This increases the risk of bacterial transfer even more, even with good hygiene.

Other factors can play a role in being susceptible to UTIs. One cause is the hormonal changes that occur during perimenopause and menopause. During these phases, the tissues of the urinary tract and the vagina change in ways that are favorable to harmful bacteria. Constipation, diabetes, inability to fully empty the bladder, catheter use, anatomical abnormalities and a weakened immune system can increase chances of getting a UTI. Vaginal and urinary microbiome composition and some spermicidal products can also play a role in UTI risk.

Another risk factor for UTIs brings us back to the topic of the original column, which is antibiotic resistance. This is when bacteria adapt to survive the antibiotics that would normally kill them. It’s a widespread problem that makes infections of all types even more difficult to treat and control. With UTIs, there’s an epidemic of recurrent infections due to antibiotic resistance. This is when a drug is unable to completely kill the bacterium at the source of the infection. The surviving microbes then replicate, allowing the infection to persist or recur. Around 20% to 30% of women who have contracted their first UTI go on to experience a bounce-back infection.

The takeaway here is that UTIs reflect underlying biology rather than personal habits. It’s a distinction that can lead to improved diagnosis, prevention and treatment.

