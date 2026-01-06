Brown University mass shooter, MIT professor killer said he didn’t regret slayings: ‘To hell with you’

By Rick Sobey Boston Herald

The man who murdered Brown University students and an MIT professor showed no remorse after going on the killing spree, according to the feds who found his hideout videos before he took his own life.

Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente — the Portuguese national who shot and killed students in Providence, R.I., before gunning down an MIT professor in Brookline — recorded a series of short videos after the shootings.

The FBI last month recovered an electronic device with these videos in a New Hampshire storage facility, where Neves-Valente took his own life.

The Department of Justice on Tuesday released the transcripts of these videos, which have been translated from Portuguese to English. In these videos, the former Brown University grad student admitted that he had been planning the mass shooting for a long time.

Neves-Valente showed no remorse during the recordings, and he blamed the victims for their deaths. He also complained about a self-inflicted injury that he suffered when he shot the MIT professor at close range.

“I’ve been here without caring for a very long time now,” he reportedly said in a video. “To say that I was extraordinarily satisfied, no, but I also don’t regret what I did. Honestly, my only regret is this thing in the eye (laughs).”

“I don’t care. It’s all over,” he later added. “Now it’s my time to leave, on my own terms. (sighs) And… what else? I am not going to apologize, because during my lifetime no one sincerely apologized to me… So go (expletive) yourselves, to hell with you.”

Although Neves-Valente said Brown University was his intended target, he did not provide a motive for targeting students at Brown University or the professor at MIT.

“I never wanted to do it in an auditorium. I wanted to do it in a regular room,” he said. “And I had plenty of opportunities, especially this semester, I had plenty of opportunities, but I always chickened out.”

When Neves-Valente entered the Brown auditorium, he said he only saw one person.

“And I thought, (expletive)… and I must have made an exclamation like ‘Oh no!’, or something like that, to express that it was empty, that is, if I said something like that,” Neves-Valente said. “I thought that the people had left. Because they were kind of stupid. There is – there is an emergency exit (laughs) on the lower right side. They ah… all of those people that were hiding, under the… the table, or whatever the hell, they could have perfectly left through there.

“… I thought they had all left through there,” he added. “But then I realized that no. That they were all actually hiding under the–the–the chairs and the… it was hard to see, but that’s it.”

The investigation into the motives behind Neves-Valente’s acts will continue.

He said in the videos that coming to America was a mistake.

“You are monkeys like the other ones,” he said, later adding that “the world cannot be redeemed.”

He shot and killed Brown University students Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, along with injuring several other students.

Two days later, he gunned down MIT professor Nuno Loureiro at his Brookline home. They were reportedly classmates decades ago in Portugal.

In the videos, Neves-Valente said he didn’t want to be famous.

“I don’t give a damn about how you judge me or what you think of me,” he added. “The overwhelming majority of things that are going to be said, I can already imagine. In fact, I was already reading, uhm, I particularly like Trump’s (expletive), to have–have called me an animal, which is true.

“I am an animal and he is also, but uhm, I have no love–I have no hatred towards America, I also have no hatred at all,” he said. “This was an issue of… of opportunity. I would really like to thank you for the only opportunity that you gave me here, which was this one, and… and look, that’s it. I don’t have anything else to say. We are finished.”

He then questioned whether he had the “balls” to take his own life.

“… Because it was hard as hell to do it to all of these people, man,” he added. “It was hard as hell … I envy those who have no difficulty doing it, and these people exist. That’s what I really envy.”

Based on the evidence seized and analyzed, authorities do not believe there are any ongoing public safety threats associated with the shootings.