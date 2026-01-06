Kentucky woman indicted for fetal homicide after taking abortion medication

By Taylor Six Lexington Herald-Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Wolfe County woman was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for first-degree fetal homicide after taking abortion medication without a doctor’s advisement.

Melinda Spencer, 35, of Campton, was indicted Jan. 6 on charges of fetal homicide, concealing the birth of an infant, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to online court records.

Spencer was originally charged Dec. 31 with fetal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence after she used medication to abort a “developed male infant” at her home in Campton, according to Kentucky State Police.

She was reported to police that same day by staff at the United Clinic on Spurr Road in Campton, where she sought treatment. Police said she told providers she aborted her pregnancy and buried the remains in the backyard of her residence on Flat Mary Road.

Kentucky law bans nearly all abortions. The ban took effect in 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Kentucky’s law prohibits pregnancy terminations in all scenarios, except when a pregnant woman’s life is in danger.

Kentucky State Police told the Herald-Leader Spencer took the medication Dec. 26, aborted the pregnancy Dec. 27 and sought treatment at the clinic Dec. 31. It is unclear why Spencer went to the clinic.

In an interview with state police, Spencer told investigators they could find the remains in a shallow grave on her property that she’d dug with post hole diggers.

Investigators found a white plastic grocery bag with a light bulb box wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper, according to Spencer’s citation. Inside the light box, there was a white rag with a “small male corpse” wrapped inside.

Spencer told police in another interview that she ordered the medication online and did so to abort the “fetus” on her own because the child belonged to another man who was not Spencer’s current boyfriend, the citation states.

Spencer was scheduled to appear in district court Wednesday, Jan. 7. She has not had an initial court appearance, meaning that Commonwealth’s Attorney Miranda King sought a direct indictment against Spencer.

Direct indictment occurs when police or an investigating agency bring a case to the commonwealth directly and ask for a grand jury presentation.

King’s office was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Spencer is being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000.