Prep roundup: Emerson Lippoldt scores 27 points, Central Valley boys edge U-Hi in OT; Gonzaga Prep girls stay undefeated
From staff reports
Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.
Boys
Central Valley 82, University 79 (OT): Emerson Lippoldt scored 27 points and the visiting Bears (8-3, 1-0) edged the Titans (7-4, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Orland Axton scored 21 points and Cameron Walls had 19 for CV.
Brady Bell paced U-Hi with 25 points and Sam Delegard added 21. The Titans scored 32 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Mead 71, Ridgeline 66: Karson Maze scored 21 points, Travelle Jones added 13 and the visiting Panthers (7-3) defeated the Falcons (4-7). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 29 points.
Gonzaga Prep 63, Ferris 39: Ryan Carney scored 12 points and the Bullpups (7-5) defeated the visiting Saxons (3-7). Veer Nagra and Dylynn Groves added 10 points apiece for G-Prep. Bijou Edwards-Kays and Balien Robinson scored eight points apiece for Ferris.
Mt. Spokane 52, Shadle Park 36: Tysen Lewis scored 10 points and the visiting Wildcats (7-4) defeated the Highlanders (2-9). Christian Groth led Shadle with 12 points.
Lewis and Clark 52, Cheney 49: Angus Gehn scored 17 points and the Tigers (6-5) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (7-4). Juleon Horyst led Cheney with 23 points.
North Central 69, West Valley 58: Miles Spencer scored 20 points and the visiting Wolfpack (6-4, 3-0) defeated the Eagles (6-4, 2-1) in a GSL 2A game. Isaac Williams added 12 points for NC. Noah Willard led WV with 18 points.
Pullman 85, Deer Park 37: Vaughn Holstad scored 23 points leading five in double figures and the Greyhounds (9-2, 3-0) beat the Stags (2-6, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Noah Brown led Deer Park with nine points.
Colville 61, East Valley 57: Brock Benson scored 13 points, Quentin Huggins added 12 and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-5) defeated the Knights (2-8) in a GSL 2A game. Wallace Frates led East Valley with 20 points.
Rogers 56, Clarkston 55: Keyoni Yoeun scored 22 points, Kaiden Wirth added 17 and the Pirates (4-3, 1-2) outlasted the visiting Bantams (3-5, 0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Kendry Gimlin scored 20 points to lead Clarkston.
Girls
University 61, Central Valley 53: The Titans (8-3, 1-0) topped the visiting Bears (6-5, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Details were unavailable.
Gonzaga Prep 66, Ferris 36: Aylah Cornwall scored 21 points leading four in double figures and the Bullpups (10-0) downed the Saxons (4-7). Juju Lewis led Ferris with 15 points.
Lewis and Clark 68, Cheney 28: Olivia Baird scored 24 points and the Tigers (4-7) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-7). Kiley Zeisler scored nine points for Cheney.
Mead 52, Ridgeline 45: Addison Wells-Morrison scored 16 points and the visiting Panthers (8-1) defeated the Falcons (8-3). Caroline Spink and Reese Frederick scored 14 points apiece for Mead. Madi Crowley led Ridgeline with 13 points.
Mt. Spokane 59, Shadle Park 19: Dakota Wyss scored 12 points, Dez Manuel added 10 and the visiting Wildcats (3-8) topped the Highlanders (4-6). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 11 points.
West Valley 59, North Central 46: Brynlee Ordinario scored 25 points and the Eagles (7-2, 2-1) defeated the Wolfpack (4-7, 2-1) in a GSL 2A game. Mia Shaw led NC with 19 points.
Deer Park 63, Pullman 34: Ashlan Bryant had 22 points, six rebounds and six steals and the visiting Stags (6-1, 2-0) defeated the Greyhounds (5-6, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game. Jacey Boesel added 21 points with 11 rebounds for Deer Park. River Sykes led Pullman with 11 points.
Clarkston 2, Rogers 0: The Bantams (8-1, 2-0) beat the Pirates (2-6, 0-2) by forfeit in a GSL 2A game.
Colville 55, East Valley 29: Andee Kroiss scored 16 points and the Crimson Hawks (7-4) beat the Knights (2-8) in a nonleague game. Ava Payne led East Valley with 11 points.