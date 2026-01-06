US to promise Ukraine support to counter new Russian attacks

By Andrea Palasciano and Donato Paolo Mancini Bloomberg News

President Donald Trump’s administration will agree to support Ukraine in the event of a future Russian attack, according to a draft statement being negotiated by Kyiv’s top allies.

The plan, which is subject to change and would need Washington’s approval, offers binding security guarantees urgently sought by Ukrainian authorities as part of a peace deal, including a U.S. offer to back a European-led military force, according to an agreement text seen by Bloomberg News.

European and Canadian leaders met with Trump envoys in Paris on Tuesday to push forward a plan that involves monitoring a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, backing for Kyiv’s military and assembling a multinational force to safeguard a truce, the draft said.

“These elements will be European-led, with U.S. participation, including U.S. capabilities such as intelligence and logistics, and with a U.S. commitment to support the force if it is attacked,” it said.

The talks in the French capital aim to build on momentum as European capitals latch on to U.S. commitments for security guarantees, potentially advancing Trump’s ambition to bring Russia’s four-year war to an end. But the Kremlin has given little indication of whether it would accept the transatlantic diplomatic foray.

Discussions will integrate Washington’s recent proposals on capabilities with plans advanced by Ukraine’s main allies, a group known as the coalition of the willing, according to people familiar with the matter.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed leaders in the snow-covered courtyard of Elysee Palace, a meeting that follows a series of discussions between national security advisers over the last month. The U.S. is represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived earlier and will be joined by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer among European leaders, as well as NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said details of the deal may not be finalized in Paris, noting that details may be “improved or adjusted” further.

“This is not a make or break,” Carney told reporters. “There’s a lot of momentum in this process”

Deliberations on ending the war in Ukraine were partly overshadowed by fresh European fears about Trump’s renewed push to take Greenland, fueled by dismay over Saturday’s U.S. raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

European leaders lined up to express solidarity with Denmark, which oversees the semi-autonomous territory’s security, as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any military move could trigger the end of NATO.

The dynamic laid bare Europe’s vulnerability in a rapidly shifting geopolitical environment as Russia presses ahead with the biggest conflict in the region since World War II.

The role and scope of a Western troop presence in Ukraine as part of a postwar deal remains unclear. European nations have discussed deploying a multinational “reassurance force,” with Ukraine’s army leading its defense at the front line.

European officials have been upbeat about their latest discussions with American counterparts. One person described the U.S. offer of intelligence and troops as a game-changer. Another said it much more closely resembled the so-called American backstop sought by European nations over the last year.

Territory remains the toughest sticking point, with Russia demanding that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the eastern Donbas region — including areas that Moscow has struggled to take since the war began in February 2022. Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected the demand.

The Ukrainian president has said he’s asked Trump for security guarantees that could cover a period as long as half a century. Current proposals set out a 15-year term with the possibility of an extension.