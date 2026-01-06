What’s the best thermostat setting to save money in WA winter? We asked experts

Karlee Van De Venter (Tacoma) News Tribune

Washington state is seeing some wintry weather at the start of the new year.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 6, much of Washington was under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory, with heavy snow, gusty winds forecast in parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow could start falling in the Tacoma area on Wednesday, Jan. 7, the weather service’s Seattle office said, while snow showers in the Bellingham area and Olympia could begin Wednesday night.

Temperatures have been dropping in the Tri-Cities area with increased rain and sleet resulting in slick roads, according to the weather service’s Pendleton office.

Increasing the heat in your home often means spending more money.

Here’s how Washington residents can stay warm while spending less on utility bills: What’s the best thermostat temperature for Washington winters?

To save energy and money, set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower when you’re at home and awake, Puget Sound Energy previously told McClatchy Media.

You can cut utility costs by lowering your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees when out of the house and when sleeping, the Bellevue-based utility company said.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save as much as 10% of your annual heating cost by lowering the temperature by 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day.

“The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be,” the federal Energy Department said on its website.

The public information officer for the Franklin Public Utilities District previously told McClatchy Media that energy usage increases 6% to 8% for every extra degree of heating.

“Avoid increasing the thermostat while the heating system is running,” said Rosario Viera, Franklin PUD public information officer. “It won’t speed the temperature to your house any faster and may result in energy waste.”

You also save energy by changing the filters for your heating equipment every 90 days and getting professional heating inspections regularly, according to PSE. How else can I save money on energy while staying warm?

Puget Sound Energy offered additional tips for saving energy over the winter that will still keep you warm.

For example, you can inexpensively lower the overall temperature inside your home by reducing air leaks around doors leading outside.

There are cheap weather-stripping and door sweep options. A rolled-up bath towel held against the bottom of the door with a weight will also do the trick.

Puget Sound Energy also recommends patching holes in floors or ceilings that are connected to unheated spaces.

Use a weather strip or temporary seal for access doors to unheated upper floors.

Additionally, make sure your floors, walls, duct system and attic ceiling are properly insulated.

You should also vacuum your air vents to remove dust buildup and check furniture placement to be sure nothing is blocking airflow in your home, according to the Franklin Public Utilities District.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends using natural sunlight to warm up your home, covering drafty windows and checking fireplace seals. How can I prepare my home for winter weather?

With winter conditions across the state, it’s important to prepare your home for cold, wet weather, McClatchy Media previously reported.

Here is a checklist of steps to winterize your home: * Inspect major appliances, gutters and all doors and windows * Check the roof, siding, attic and crawl spaces to ensure everything is in working order with no holes * Insulate exposed pipes, turn off the water to outdoor faucets and cover spigots * Keep interior faucets on a slow drip to keep water circulating, open any cupboards with pipes inside * Familiarize yourself with the main water shut-off valve and the backup heating system in your home