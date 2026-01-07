Avelo Airlines will stop deportation flights, adjust operations

By Zach Wichter USA TODAY USA TODAY

Avelo Airlines, a relatively new ultra-low-cost carrier, said it will cease operating deportation flights under a government contract on Jan. 27 as it downsizes operations and refocuses its business model. Those business changes will also affect travelers as it scales back its fleet and operational footprint.

“Avelo will make near-term schedule changes that will impact many customer itineraries. Communication will be sent directly to impacted customers by email and text. Customers needing additional help can seek assistance from Avelo’s Customer Support Center,” a statement from the airline said.

When Avelo announced it would begin deportation charters last year, it was met ⁠with swift backlash from many travelers, who vowed not to support the airline while it participated in the program.

“The program provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” the airline said in a statement confirming its plan to halt the controversial deportation flights.

However, an Avelo spokesperson noted that the airline’s bookings were 11% higher in 2025 than in 2024, suggesting that many customers did not actively avoid the carrier despite the deportation flights.

Avelo is closing its bases in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Wilmington, Delaware and Mesa, Arizona as part of its restructuring.

After the transition, Avelo will primarily operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft and will continue some flights in and out of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Wilmington, Delaware.