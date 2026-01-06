Benson Boone set to perform Super Bowl concert in San Francisco

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Organizers just keep right on adding big concerts for Super Bowl week in the Bay Area.

Following in the footsteps of Sting, Shaq, the Killers and many other notable entertainers, Benson Boone is the latest addition to the concert-heavy walk-up to the Super Bowl being held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.

Boone, an “American Idol” alum who is known as for his high-flying backflips on stage as well as for charting big pop hits, performs Feb. 5 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Showtime is 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 9, ticketmaster.com.

There are also a number of presale opportunities that begin on Jan. 7.

Boone drew rave reviews from fans for his performance at the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa. He also performed at Salesforce’s most recent Dreamforce event in October.

The concert is presented by the Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC), an organization that works to bring major sporting events to the region.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales benefits Tipping Point Community, a Bay Area philanthropic organization that is focused on the fight against poverty.