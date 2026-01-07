Berkly Catton scores first 2 goals of career, Seattle Kraken thump Bruins

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Berkly Catton’s long-awaited first NHL goal fell Tuesday night. His second wasn’t far behind.

The first goal wasn’t terribly stylish, or workmanlike. It was a hopeful lob at the net. The 19-year-old former Spokane Chiefs captain scored on a slap shot from the bottom, far corner of the right faceoff circle. The puck glanced off the blocker of Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman and slipped under the Bruin’s arm.

Catton was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft, used to scoring at a steady clip. That goal eluded him during his first 27 NHL games. His happy teammates surrounded him, and linemate Jared McCann looked even more excited about the first goal than the scorer himself.

Catton gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead in a game where they never trailed. The Kraken have at least a point in nine straight games and are 8-0-1 during that stretch.

On the first goal of the night, Seattle had 1:52 of 5-on-3 power-play time. As soon as the Kraken put their initial shot on Swayman, it was a done deal. It took only 10 seconds for Jordan Eberle to tap in Matty Beniers’ rebound.

David Pastrnak found a gap on Joey Daccord that wouldn’t have existed to the untrained eye, and the Bruins tied the game at 1. Pastrnak tied it again at 2 after Catton’s goal.

Newly named Finnish Olympian Eeli Tolvanen missed the game due to illness. Tye Kartye subbed in for him and Seattle’s buzzing fourth line splintered, but kept producing. Kartye set up Ben Meyers for the next Kraken goal, which made it 3-2 Seattle.

Ryan Winterton, who set up Jacob Melanson’s first NHL goal on Monday night, moved up to Tolvanen’s spot on the second line.

McCann scored a power-play goal as time expired in the second period. The puck entered the net with .5 seconds left. When heathy, which wasn’t often during the season’s first half, McCann has been almost a point-per-game player for the Kraken. He’s shoveled in eight goals to go with six assists in 17 games.

Thanks to him, the Kraken entered the third period up two goals. In the middle of a quiet stretch, Kaapo Kakko accepted a pass from Freddy Gaudreau and scored his third goal of the season. Hard to believe, but that’s Kakko’s first goal of this nine-game Kraken point streak. He last scored Dec. 18 in Calgary, when Seattle last lost in regulation.

You’d think Catton had scored 20 judging by his second goal, which came off a confident solo effort on the power play set up by Gaudreau.

The Bruins scored two more in the final six minutes but the Kraken were up too far for it to make a difference. Kakko put in the empty netter.

Daccord made 32 stops.

The Kraken wore their glow-in-the-dark third jerseys and won only their second-ever game in an alternate jersey. They’re 2-9-3 in anything other than home and away sweaters. The only other win was in the 2024 Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, when they were wearing throwback jerseys.

Quotable: “The first one, kind of blacked out. I don’t even know where it went in, to be honest.” — Catton

Goal of the game: Catton may not remember his first, but everyone else in the arena will.

Player of the game: Catton (two goals)

On tap: The Kraken have one more game at home on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild before leaving for a weeklong road trip.