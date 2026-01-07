Bystanders break up bald eagles’ ‘fight to the death’ in Seattle park

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

Joven Yount had no regrets stepping in to break up a likely territorial fight between two bald eagles Sunday afternoon, as they laid contorted over each other on the ground in West Seattle’s Lincoln Park, one gripping the other’s head with its talons.

The talons were piercing the other eagle near its eye and the back of its head drawing blood, Yount said. He worried that the bleeding eagle might die.

“This was a fight to the death,” Yount said.

Another woman put her jacket over the gripping eagle, while Yount pried its talons off the other’s head, then its grip on the other’s leg.

The eagle’s grip was surprisingly strong, Yount said, like “trying to take a tennis ball away from a Rottweiler.”

Once Yount unhooked the bald eagle’s talons, it flew to the top of a nearby tree to watch, he said. The injured eagle, bleeding from its eye, appeared dazed and didn’t move. Yount put jackets around the injured eagle, petted it, and held it, worried that if it flew it may be killed.

Residents called animal control and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. West Seattle resident and bird surveyor Kersti Muul was called by another resident and offered to put the injured bald eagle in a large dog crate she used to study other raptors.

Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Chase Gunnell said the two bald eagles were likely in a territorial dispute, which is fairly common this time of the year. During mating season they stake out territories before building nests and laying eggs in winter through early spring.

Muul believes the injured eagle was an “interloper” and the eagle that injured it was from a well-known pair that lives in Lincoln Park.

After Fish and Wildlife and animal control arrived and assessed the situation, one resident volunteered to take the bald eagle in its crate to the PAWS animal rehabilitation center.

The eagle had to be “humanely euthanized” due to “the extent of its injuries,” said Sara Gómez Taylor, spokesperson for PAWS. The eagle’s injuries included “severe trauma to both eyes, with the left especially compromised.”

The news upset Yount. He had felt “sentimental” about the bird, believing that in a way, “it knew I was there to help.”

Nevertheless, Fish and Wildlife ask people not to handle any wildlife, including eagles, Gunnell said.

Instead, report an encounter to Fish and Wildlife by calling 360-902-2936, submitting a form, or filing a report with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s state office or a local permitted wildlife rehabilitator.

Bald eagles are a federally protected species, Gunnell said. It is illegal for anyone without a permit in the state to hold or attempt to take care of wildlife. Without the appropriate skills and experience, handling them “can make the situation worse, Gunnell said. Without the proper personal protective equipment, handling them can also increase the risk of spreading the avian flu.

“The only time you should consider intervening in a wild animal’s life is if it is clearly sick or injured, or if you are certain the parent of a juvenile animal is dead,” Gunnell said. And even in those cases, Gunnell said, consult a permitted wildlife rehabilitator or Fish and Wildlife expert first.