Letters for Wednesday, Jan. 7

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Keep the public in public lands

Idaho’s U.S. Rep. Fulcher (R) reveals disdain for public land in his Dec. 8 news release. Federal control of Idaho’s public lands, he avers, challenges the state’s autonomy. He proposes transferring all national land to the state.

This tired idea threatens the integrity of the lands Idaho citizens have vigorously defended time after time.

Fulcher implies that the costs of managing public lands can be carried on Idaho’s broad fiscal shoulders. Yet Idaho projects an $80 million budget deficit. He suggests leases on timber, grazing and mining are profitable, but those activities require subsidies from U.S. taxpayers now.

Here’s what doesn’t require subsidies: In 2023, outdoor recreation activities represented 3.3% of Idaho’s GDP.

Fulcher knowingly supported the OBBB and DOGE’s actions. The resultant loss of thousands of positions in the Department of the Interior severely impacts forest management, fire prevention, trail maintenance, wildlife oversight and, obviously, outdoor recreation.

Fulcher knows Idaho can’t afford to manage these public lands. Inevitably, our public lands would be recolonized by those with extravagant wealth. Fulcher’s marketplace treatment of public land is a very bad idea. A good idea: Restore the Department of the Interior and fix what’s broken.

Lex de Fremery

Sandpoint

Baumgartner won’t help us

I had to chuckle at the letter written by Mary Lou Campbell on Dec. 31. She was spot on. But I, too, could have written the first two paragraphs. I received that very same response from Rep. Baumgartner in September.

I read it three times as I was so stunned by his desire to return to the constitutional rules of conduct. I sent his reply to friends thinking I was being too hopeful that Baumgartner had woken up to Trump’s misdeeds and pursuit of power. Turns out I was.

Baumgartner has no intention of taking a stand against Trump. He also appears to have no intention of helping the 5th District. I hope we all remember this next November.

Happy New Year, Spokane. Be kind to each other.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane

Who pays the taxes matters

People here bemoan a personal increase in taxes. One man was waiting for a proposed reduction. Expecting this with population increases and obvious needs seems unrealistic. Perhaps this reflects the wrong people paying taxes. Americans want quality living, but they expect it on the cheap.

Polls show the happiest people in the world are Scandinavians, and their taxes range 20% to over 50%. In Norway we saw no homeless people. The government makes sure everyone has housing. The mansion section of the WSJ is illuminating. Weekly, places in the U.S. are featured. “The Village the Billionaires Love” is exclusive Cashiers, North Carolina. I am fascinated with the architecture of houses that sell for millions. Not envious, but besides wondering how many maids it requires, I wonder how many owners have faced a hungry child and can still spend that kind of money. Is a bigger pool more satisfying than food for hungry people? Why isn’t there more joy in making a thriving existence for all across the country? Why does anyone need, or want, billions? Certainly, a million or two ought to be enough for anyone.

Admiring the hard work required to make a fortune in our capitalist system is different from understanding the spending priorities. In Washington and nationally, the wrong people are paying most of the taxes. Keep that in mind when you vote! It isn’t the amount charged; it’s who is being asked to pay it.

Roz Luther

Spokane