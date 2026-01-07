Lisa Brown and Brian G. Henning: Trump administration abandons community climate efforts, but the work will go on

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Lisa Brown and Brian G. Henning

By Lisa Brown and Brian G. Henning

In 2021, Spokane was thrust into a new climate reality. A heat dome settled over our region, shattering temperature records and claiming the lives of 19 friends, family members and neighbors who should still be with us today. It remains the most deadly weather-related event in Washington state history, and scientists tell us these events will increase in frequency and severity as heat-trapping pollution continues to increase in our atmosphere.

The extreme heat of that summer was more than an anomaly. It was a wake-up call. In those sweltering days, we saw clearly how the accelerating impacts of climate change are no longer distant threats. They are here, reshaping our daily lives, straining our infrastructure, and forcing us to confront what it means for the future of our community.

Since that devastating summer, the city of Spokane and Gonzaga University’s Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment have been working together and engaging local partners to prepare for the challenges ahead. Through the city’s Climate Resilience and Sustainability Board, we have collaborated on long-term planning, and last year, the institute released new resiliency plans that give our community a guiding framework to deal with both extreme heat and wildfire smoke.

Right now, we should be distributing federal funds to support additional climate resilience, public health and workforce development. In 2024, Gonzaga and the city of Spokane were awarded $19.9 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to support projects that reduce pollution, increase community climate resilience, and build capacity to address environmental and climate-related challenges in Spokane.

Plans were in place and work was set to begin, until the grant was rescinded in May.

The consequences are significant and the potential for more extreme weather this winter makes the gaps in our preparedness all the more evident. Climate action grants for local partners like SNAP and the Carl Maxey Center will not be awarded. Five public facilities set to serve as resilience hubs, where community members can gather during extreme weather that puts them at risk in their own homes, will go without planned solar arrays and battery backup systems. Three hundred low-income households will miss out on efficient HVAC system updates, and our local economy will lose the jobs and investments these projects would have generated.

We still do not agree with the decision to rescind this grant and continue to believe it lacks both precedent and legal justification. We followed the requirements and built real momentum to create a resilient Spokane.

Despite this setback, the work will continue. It will be smaller, slower and with fewer resources than planned, but we are not deterred.

We care about our neighbors and our community, and we remain focused on developing the resilience hub network, implementing our heat and smoke plans, and pursuing new funding to support us in this work.

Our commitment to building a resilient Spokane has not changed. Our community deserves healthier homes and climate-ready infrastructure. Even without the support we were promised, we will keep pushing toward that future because resilience is not optional. It is essential.

Lisa Brown is mayor of Spokane. Brian G. Henning is director of the Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment.