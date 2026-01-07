‘Nuisance’ turkeys in Boise’s North End do what rain, snow can’t: Delay the mail

By Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman

The growing number of wild turkeys living in Boise’s North End and nearby neighborhoods has created a problem: The birds are attacking mail carriers, causing the U.S. Postal Service to skip delivery at some homes and on streets where the animals are congregating.

“Local carriers have experienced aggressive behavior from wild turkeys during delivery,” Postal Service spokesperson Natashi Garvins told the Idaho Statesman in an email. “Such instances will necessitate a temporary suspension of delivery in the affected areas whenever they occur.”

The Postal Service did not provide further details on how frequent the turkey-related delivery interruptions have been, or what areas have been most affected. The spokesperson said the birds have been “very aggressive, chasing and physically attacking carriers.”

It is not the first time the turkeys have caused a problem in the neighborhoods. Earlier this year, residents noted that the birds were harassing mail carriers and chasing garbage trucks as they flocked in unusual numbers.

Brian Pearson, spokesperson for the Southwest Region of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, told the Statesman in an email that the department is aware of the “nuisance” turkeys and will participate in a town hall at the end of the month to find potential solutions for the conflicts with the birds.

In the meantime, Fish and Game is urging residents to remove any potential attractants and avoid feeding the turkeys. Pearson said residents can also “haze” the turkeys when appropriate. That can include tethered barking dogs, motion-activated sprinklers, spraying the birds with a hose or squirt gun, and strobing a roost tree with a laser pointer.

A recent doorbell camera video shared by KIVI showed a mail carrier exiting their vehicle and using an umbrella to try to deter two turkeys, which appeared to act aggressively toward the carrier. The birds were scared away by a resident’s dog.

Pearson said residents should avoid retreating when they are approached by an aggressive turkey.

“Turkeys live in hierarchical flocks where the individuals who display dominant, aggressive behavior get to call the shots,” he said. “This bullying attitude can extend to people as well, especially in urban settings where they quickly adapt to human presence.”

Pearson said trying to make yourself look “menacing” or larger can scare the bird away. He advised raising your arms over your head, opening your jacket, stomping, clapping and taking steps toward the turkey to scare it off. He also said waving an item like a garbage bag or umbrella, like the mail carrier did, can help.

“In other words, communicate that you’re at the top of the pecking order,” Pearson said.

Garvins said the situation needs to be taken seriously.

“Another downside, people are filming these incidents and finding them comical instead of a serious hazard to the safety of the carriers,” she said. “USPS will always place the safety of its employees first.”

Boise City Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton, whose district includes the neighborhoods where the wild birds have flocked, will host the town hall at Lowell Elementary School on Jan. 29 alongside Fish and Game to discuss issues with the turkeys.