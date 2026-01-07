Prep roundup: Brendan Hughes leads Mt. Spokane wrestling to win; Ridgeline, G-Prep boys victorious

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls wrestling action.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 45, Cheney 36: Brendan Hughes (285), Coelho Sharpe (138) and Matthew House (150) had pins and the Wildcats (2-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-3).

Ridgeline 51, Ferris 30: Wyatt Risken (132), Emmett Case (144) and Brody Leach (160) earned pins and the visiting Falcons (2-1) topped the Saxons (1-2).

Mead 57, University 9: Kaysic Lundquist (138) and Trandyn Lundquist (144) both won by technical fall and the Panthers (3-0) handled the Titans (2-1). Ethan Harvey won by pin for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 69, Lewis and Clark 12: Sam Kincaid (157), Brock Gustaveson (215) and William Jackson (295) won by pinfall and the visiting Bullpups (3-1) beat the Tigers (0-3).

Central Valley 75, Shadle Park 5: Braxton Beard (150) and Skyler Harty (215) led seven with pins and the Bears (3-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-3).

Clarkston 42, Rogers 36: Markus Ellenwood (285), Micah Kanooth (106) and Steven Mann (138) won by pin and the visiting Bantams (2-1) topped the Pirates (0-2). Roman Gumm (150) and Alijah Rhoades (157) had pins for Rogers.

West Valley 81, North Central 0: Logan Riley (285), Nehemiah Holmes (106) and Cohen Clark (144) were among seven to win by pin and the visiting Eagles (3-0) blanked the Wolfpack (0-3).

East Valley 51, Pullman 14: Connor Nicholson (150) and Hunter Nicholson (165) won by pin and the Knights (1-2) handled the visiting Greyhounds (1-2).

Girls

University 51, Mead 18: Denni Bippes (105), Maci Hoadley (115) and Camryn Daines (125) earned pins and the visiting Titans topped the Panthers.

Cheney 78, Mt. Spokane 0: Skylar Buckner (145), Taygen Turner (155) and Kali Betanzos (170) all earned pins and the visiting Blackhawks handled the Wildcats.

Ridgeline 36, Ferris 24: Maelia Amen (115) and Emmalee Merker (125) won by pin and the visiting Falcons topped the Saxons.

West Valley 48, North Central 6: Aviana Marek won by pin and the visiting Eagles beat the Wolfpack.

Clarkston 54, Rogers 20: Savannah Kanooth (105) earned a pin and the visiting Bantams beat the Pirates. Savannah Taylor (115) won by pin for Rogers.

Pullman 42, East Valley 18: Ainsley Walker (155) and Isabella Acosta (125) had pins and the visiting Greyhounds beat the Knights.