What to stream: Turn up the heat with these steamy romances

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

It’s a new year, and we’re all coming down from our collective “Heated Rivalry” obsession over holiday break. It seems impossible to have missed, but if you haven’t watched the six-episode series on HBO Max about two hockey superstars hooking up and then falling in love, it should go to the top of your watch list. Based on the “Game Changers” romance novel series by Rachel Reid, the series, produced by the Canadian streamer Crave, exploded into a media phenomenon this winter, launching its two previously unknown stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, into superstardom overnight. This monoculture moment has proven to be a steamy and romantic respite from the real world.

We all may be going through withdrawals from “the cottage,” but never fear, there is still plenty of spicy and romantic content to be streamed, so here are a few things to watch, rewatch and put in your queue – and if all else fails, Hudson Williams will make his late-night debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 7.

Netflix has us covered in the romance department, with the premiere of the highly anticipated “People We Meet on Vacation” on the service on Friday, Jan. 9. This is the first adaptation of a book by the romance writer Emily Henry, and it’s one of her most charming books, about Poppy (Emily Bader), a travel writer, and her best friend Alex (Tom Blyth), her ultimate road dog. This is a “friends-to-lovers” romance, and it’s helmed by director Brett Haley, who has turned in love work with “I’ll See You in My Dreams” and “Hearts Beat Loud.” Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Molly Shannon and Alan Ruck co-star in what is sure to be a sweet and swoony romance.

But if “Heated Rivalry” has you yearning for more guy-on-guy action, never fear, check out “Red, White & Royal Blue,” the 2023 gay romance directed by Matthew Lopez and based on the romance novel by Casey McQuiston. Taylor Zakhar Perez stars as the son of an American presidential candidate (played by Uma Thurman), Nicholas Galitzine is a British prince. The pair take “diplomatic relations” to a whole new level in this sizzling (and funny) love story. Stream it on Prime Video.

Premiering on Tuesday, Jan. 13, is the third season of “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu’s sexy and scandalous college-set drama. To call it “romance” isn’t exactly accurate, more coming-of-age psychological thriller, featuring a group of attractive pals who fall in and out of love – and bed – with each other. Stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White are a real-life couple, making the chemistry between their characters Lucy and Stephen electric, even as their relationship devolves into something shockingly toxic. The film will either be a cautionary tale or reminder about a bad relationship, but the twists and turns are addictive. It’s also set in 2009 and 2015, a similar time period to “Heated Rivalry,” and the pitch-perfect period soundtrack will hit you right in the millennial feels. Get caught up with the first two seasons before Season 3 drops on Jan. 13.

Also, if the hockey setting really gets you going, keep an eye out for “Off Campus,” coming to Prime Video soon (no premiere date has been set). The series is based on the book series by Elle Kennedy, and takes a “Bridgerton”-type approach, following a different couple each season, with each male half a member of a college hockey team.

And, no shame if you watch “Heated Rivalry” again. Or read the books and then watch it again … no shame at all.