10 under $10 for the weekend of Jan. 9-11

1 “Her” – First Friday opening reception for an exhibit of art and poetry by Janelle Victoria. 5-8 p.m. Friday. D2 Gallery, 310 W. First Ave. Admission: Free.

2 First Friday Face-Off – Experience live art in real time at First Friday Face-Off, a monthly creative showdown featuring Spokane’s local artists. Artists will create original work during a two-hour event filled with music, energy, and community vibes. 9 a.m. Friday. Parkade Plaza, 110 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

3 Write Together: A Community Writing Session – Bring a project you’re working on and experience a community writing session. 10 a.m. Friday. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Admission: Free.

4 Emerging 2026 – An exhibition of 20-plus local emerging and professional artists curated by Chrysalis Gallery. 5-8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Spokane, 425 W. Second Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Second Friday ArtWalk – Stroll the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene and enjoy locally and nationally acclaimed artists, along with local shops, restaurants and businesses. Second Friday of each month from 5-8 pm. Downtown Coeur d’Alene, North Fifth Street, Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

6 Open Mic Comedy – Sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m. Comedy performances start at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and up. Friday. PJ’s, 1717 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

7 “Healing US” – A documentary that features conservatives, liberals, business leaders, medical professionals, influencers, activists and even an NFL running back, who all share a common dream of bringing free and universal healthcare to every American. 6:30 p.m. Friday. UU Church of Spokane, 4340 W. Whistalks Way. Admission: Free.

8 Jigsaw Puzzle and Board Game Swap – Trade in the jigsaw puzzles you’ve completed and board games you’re done playing for a new challenge. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

9 Pullman Market on Main – A weekly indoor market in downtown Pullman featuring local farmers, makers and small businesses under one roof. Shop fresh seasonal foods, baked goods, pantry staples, handmade gifts, art and other locally made goods. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 300 E. Main St., Pullman. Admission: Free.

10 Heads Up Portrait Club – Gather with fellow artists and draw portraits of one another in a welcoming environment. Every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon. Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.