America’s second most-trusted company is in Washington, Forbes says. Here’s who

Karlee Van De Venter Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)

Seven of the nation’s most-trusted companies can be found in Washington state.

That’s according to Forbes, which releases a list of Most Trusted Companies in America each year.

The annual ranking “highlights the firms that do it right: creating trust among their employees, their customers, investors and the media,” Forbes said in a Nov. 13 article.

“For companies seeking an edge, developing trust isn’t just about creating warm and cuddly feelings among their customers and employees,” Forbes said. “It’s the key to successful business.”

Highly trusted companies are more likely to retain customers and employees, as well as receive referrals from both, Forbes said.

For its 2026 ranking, Forbes analyzed more than 1,500 major companies based on factors including financial performance, consumer trust, employee ratings and media treatment.

A total of 300 businesses made the final list of America’s most trusted companies of 2026.

To be considered, companies had to be headquartered in the United States and employ more than 10,000 people, according to Forbes. What is the most trusted company in America?

According to Forbes, the most trusted company in the United States is NVIDIA in Santa Clara, California.

The semiconductor manufacturer has 29,600 employees and earned $130.5 billion in revenue in 2025, Forbes said. What’s Washington’s most trusted business?

Second place on Forbes’ Most Trusted Companies in America list went to Amazon in Seattle.

The massive online retailer was the highest-ranking Washington state company on the list.

Amazon employs more than 1.5 million people, according to Forbes, with a revenue of $638 billion.

“We strive to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, Earth’s best employer, and Earth’s safest place to work,” states the Amazon About Us webpage.

Amazon also ranked No. 2 on Forbes’ list of America’s best companies of 2026, McClatchy Media previously reported. Which Washington companies are among 25 most trusted?

Three other companies based in Washington state ranked among the most trusted employers in the United States in 2026, Forbes said.

Recreational Equipment, Inc. — the Kent-based outdoor retailer better known as REI — ranked No. 11 on Forbes’ list.

The company describes itself as “a consumer co-operative that exists to inspire and equip everyone to get outside.”

According to Forbes, REI employs around 16,000 people. It ranked No. 5 on Forbes’ Best Customer Service list.

Seattle-based department store chain Nordstrom, which ranked No. 15, employs around 54,000 people, according to Forbes.

“Fashion changes. Shopping changes. Our commitment to happy customers doesn’t,” Nordstrom said on its website.

Issaquah’s Costco Wholesale ranked No. 17 among Forbes’ most trusted employers in the nation.

Costco employs around 219,000 people with $264.1 billion of revenue in 2025, according to Forbes. It ranked No. 20 on the Forbes list of America’s best companies.

“Our operating philosophy has been simple. Keep costs down and pass the savings on to our members,” Costco said on its website. “Our large membership base and tremendous buying power, combined with our never-ending quest for efficiency, result in the best possible prices for our members.” What Washington companies are among the most trustworthy?

Three additional companies in Washington landed further down Forbes’ list of the Most Trusted Companies in America:

Seattle’s Alaska Air Group was No. 32. The airline employs nearly 34,000 people, according to Forbes.

T-Mobile U.S., based in Bellevue, ranked No. 34.

According to Forbes, the telecommunication company employs around 75,000 people.

Redmond’s Microsoft ranked No. 45.

Forbes said the tech company employs around 126,000 people. It ranked No. 16 on Forbes’ list of America’s best companies.