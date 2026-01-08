Kate Winslet says there’s a ‘strong likelihood’ for ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2

By Rosa Cartagena Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELHPHIA – Actor Kate Winslet sounds like she’s ready for a second season of the 2021 hit series “Mare of Easttown.”

The Emmy-winning show about a depressed-but-determined detective investigating a string of murders in a fictional Delaware County town was produced as a seven-part limited series. But following its massive success, many Philadelphia fans have long hoped for another season.

After years of back-and-forth conversations between Winslet, Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based creator Brad Ingelsby, director Craig Zobel and HBO executives about whether and when to move forward with a new season, it seems a green light may have been lit.

Discussions in late 2024 were reportedly productive enough that Winslet believes they could film in 2027, the actor told Deadline.

“They were proper conversations around a time frame when it could be possible. And so I think we probably will do it, and that’s the first time I’ve felt that,” Winslet told said in the recent interview that revolved mostly around her directorial debut, “Goodbye June,” a holiday movie that landed on Netflix last month.

Shooting “Mare” “wouldn’t actually be this year; I reckon it would end up being 2027 to film it. There’s a strong likelihood it would film sometime in 2027,” she said.

In June 2024, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi told Variety that initial talks for a second season felt “too soon” after the show wrapped, but now there’s a possibility for a story set years after the events of season one.

“While there’s nothing in the works, we are having early discussions about whether it might be time to start thinking of building something. We might be willing to figure out with Mare, years later, picking her up – not on the heels of where she ended, but there have been years for the character that have passed. Who is she now?” Orsi said.

The momentum to bring back “Mare” comes fresh off the heels of Ingelsby’s latest Delco-set crime series, “Task,” starring Mark Ruffalo (who’s up for a Golden Globe Award for best performance in a TV drama). Both shows filmed extensively in and around Philadelphia and greater Pennsylvania.

HBO renewed “Task” for a second season in November, announced a month after the finale aired.

When Ingelsby spoke to The Inquirer in 2024, the writer also said he was open to a new season of “Mare.”

“I’m always open to ‘Mare.’ The door is never closed. I think it’s a matter of when does Kate want to do it? Is there a window [in her schedule]?” Ingelsby said last summer.

“But I definitely think there are more stories to tell … I just think she’s a fascinating character. Kate’s an amazing actress, and we certainly kicked the tires over the years, and we stay in touch. Ultimately, if we could figure out the time and the story, Kate would, I think, be open to doing it too.”

Nothing is official just yet, but so far, all signs point to yes: We will hopefully get to see Winslet pick up the Delco accent (and vape) again in the future.