Money Williams helps Montana cash in win against Idaho 79-73

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – The aptly named Money Williams led all scorers with 35 points for Montana, and the Grizzlies (9-7, 3-0 in the Big Sky Conference) needed all but the last two to secure a 79-73 win against an Idaho team that clawed its way back from an early 15-point deficit and held a two-point lead with 1:25 remaining.

Throughout the season, the Vandals (9-6, 1-1) would have “a good game plan, execute it and come out of the gate ready to go,” said Idaho coach Alex Pribble.

The Grizzlies, though, stunned Idaho with a sledgehammer blow to the head of a 17-2 run in the first 4:30 of the game.

“We did not have enough aggression coming out of the gate,” Pribble acknowledged.

“That said, I thought our response in the second half was good.”

Better than good as Idaho outscored a Big Sky bully that has a reputation for swagger and physical dominance, according to Pribble, 43-35. The Vandals outrebounded the supposedly tougher Grizzlies, 41-32, and they were beasts on the offensive boards, besting Montana 17-4, led by the five offensive rebounds of Brody Rowbury.

“It’s rare to lose a game when you win 17-4 on the offensive glass,” Pribble said. “An argument can be made that we were the more physical team.”

Williams, however, was an effective 11 for 21 from the floor and 12 of 14 at the free-throw line. He thwarted Idaho’s efforts to keep him from the line, Pribble acknowledged, although the Vandals, trailing at the half 44-30, were able to stabilize their situation after the break and mount a comeback when they shifted Biko Johnson to cover Williams. The defensive stops Johnson managed “allowed us to build a little momentum,” said Pribble.

Montana’s collapsing interior defense made it difficult for Idaho to get to the rim all game long, and the Vandals were an uncharacteristic 4 of 23 on 3-point attempts.

Nonetheless, Idaho gradually reduced Montana’s lead in the second half. The teams had the encouragement of a raucous crowd after Isaiah Brickner scored with 9:02 to play to bring the Vandals within a point, 53-52, and the volume increased when Idaho tied the score at 67-apiece on Brickner’s 3-pointer with 3:36 to play. The Vandals took their first lead, 69-67, when Rowbury spun around the Grizzlies’ Kenyon Aguino and scored from the lane with 2:52 remaining.

But Williams scored 10 points the rest of the way on two field goals and a perfect 6 of 6 on free throws to allow the Grizzlies to fend off the determined Vandals. Only the final two free throws he hit with 0.3 remaining seemed superfluous.

Te’Jon Sawyer backed Williams with 16 points, Aguino 13 and Tyler Thompson 10.

Idaho was led by Jackson Rasmussen’s 16 points. Rowbury followed with 15, Brickner 14, Johnson 11 and Kolton Mitchell 10 points.

Women

Idaho 67, Montana 50: The Vandals led start to finish in the easy Big Sky Conference win in Missoula on Thursday.

Idaho (11-4, 2-0) got a big night from Kyra Gardner, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals to go with two blocks. Hope Hassmann chipped in 12 points and two assists.