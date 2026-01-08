Oregon State women roll past reeling Washington State 78-64

From staff reports

The Oregon State women’s basketball team jumped on Washington State early and often Thursday, and the Cougars never recovered.

The West Coast Conference-leading Beavers used an 8-0 surge in the first quarter to begin separating, stopping WSU 78-64 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

WSU finished the game on a 9-0 surge in the final 1:51 to tighten the final margin.

The Beavers (12-5, 4-0) lead 42-23 at halftime. They enjoyed their largest lead at 66-41 with 1:17 to go in the third quarter.

WSU’s leading scorer, junior guard Eleonora Villa, was scoreless in the first half. But she caught fire in the final 20 minutes, making seven straight shots and finishing with a team-high 16 points and five assists.

It was Jenna Villa’s first game against her former team. Villa was one of six transfers in the spring.

Villa had 17 points and four rebounds. Tiara Bolden led OSU with 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

WSU (3-15, 2-3) stays at home on Saturday to face Santa Clara.